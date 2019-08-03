Two additional men have been arrested in connection to a sex trafficking ring operating at a local motel. That makes 10 arrests so far in the case.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Reiko Johnson Sr., 42, 519 Hackberry St., and Dominique J. Simmons, 32, 1206 Sally Mae St., are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl at the motel on North Martin Luther King Highway.
Vincent said Johnson was initially arrested July 17 for obstruction of justice, with a bond of $150,000 set by Judge Guy Bradberry. She said it was later determined Johnson had been attempting to hide the girl at the motel while detectives were looking for her.
She said Johnnson has now also been charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile with a bond of $250,000 set by Judge Clayton Davis.
Simmons was arrested July 24 for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile with a $250,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis, Vincent said.
Nine others were previously arrested in the case — including the girl’s guardian and the hotel’s manager — after authorities determined the 14-year-old had been forced to have sex with numerous men at the hotel over a two-month period.
The girl was found at the hotel on March 21 after authorities received a report of a possible runaway teen at the location. Detectives would later learn the girl had been beaten and forced into sex while staying in a room with her guardian, Mariah C. Miller, 24, 216 S. Bowers St. in Iowa, La.
Six men were arrested in June for their involvement in the case — Jason D. Bryant, 19; Tyler D. Lawson, 26; Kelly Johnson Jr., 27; Darius P. Landry, 28; Antonio D. Tompkins, 25; and Kaleb A. Citizen, 21.
The hotel’s manager, Mayur K. Patel, 39, of Houston was arrested earlier this week and is being held without bond. Vincent said Patel trafficked the girl and also had sex with her.