Two additional men have been arrested in connection to a sex trafficking ring operating at a local motel. That makes 10 arrests so far in the case.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Reiko Johnson Sr., 42, 519 Hackberry St., and Dominique J. Simmons, 32, 1206 Sally Mae St., are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl at the motel on North Martin Luther King Highway.

Vincent said Johnson was initially arrested July 17 for obstruction of justice, with a bond of $150,000 set by Judge Guy Bradberry. She said it was later determined Johnson had been attempting to hide the girl at the motel while detectives were looking for her.

She said Johnnson has now also been charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile with a bond of $250,000 set by Judge Clayton Davis.

Simmons was arrested July 24 for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile with a $250,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis, Vincent said.

Nine others were previously arrested in the case — including the girl’s guardian and the hotel’s manager — after authorities determined the 14-year-old had been forced to have sex with numerous men at the hotel over a two-month period.

The girl was found at the hotel on March 21 after authorities received a report of a possible runaway teen at the location. Detectives would later learn the girl had been beaten and forced into sex while staying in a room with her guardian, Mariah C. Miller, 24, 216 S. Bowers St. in Iowa, La.

Six men were arrested in June for their involvement in the case — Jason D. Bryant, 19; Tyler D. Lawson, 26; Kelly Johnson Jr., 27; Darius P. Landry, 28; Antonio D. Tompkins, 25; and Kaleb A. Citizen, 21.

The hotel’s manager, Mayur K. Patel, 39, of Houston was arrested earlier this week and is being held without bond. Vincent said Patel trafficked the girl and also had sex with her.

More from this section

By Marlisa Harding mharding@americanpress.com Center for Orthopaedics will host a free seminar on regenerative medicine therapies for arthritic and tendon conditions at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1741 Imperial Blvd. Led by Dr. Steven Hale, with CFO’s Center for Regenerative Medicine, guests will learn more about breakthrough pain relief therapies administered using the patient’s own blood and bone marrow now available in Southwest Louisiana. Injectable treatments have been on the market for years as patients suffering from osteo-arthritic conditions and various tendon dysfunction may be familiar with receiving steroid injections to alleviate pain, Dr. Hale said. However, “One of the things that has revolutionized over time is the ability to treat people through some of their own cells.” The biologic therapies offered by Center for Regenerative Medicine utilize technologies created by iGenesis. The 20-minute, outpatient procedure involves extracting either platelet rich plasma from a vein or bone marrow from the pelvis and injecting the concentrated plasma or marrow into the site of pain for localized relief. “There is more and more evidence and literature to support the use of some of our own cells in terms of regenerating some tissues within our bodies,” Dr. Hale said. With growing evidence for its benefits and little to no side effects besides pain at the injection site, biologics are ideal for patients who do not have advanced forms or arthritis or severe injuries to the muscular system. “We really want to find those people in the middle that are 35, 45 even 55 and have some mild arthritic changes. We’re trying to use this as an attempt to prevent them from developing severe arthritis.” The benefits of the iGenesis treatment includes reduced pain, improved healing, no threat of rejection of your own cells, increased participation in activities and maintaining independence longer. Hale said one patient reports years of relief between treatments. Seminar seating is limited and pre-registration is required. To register call, 721-2903 or visit www.centerforortho.com.

+3
By Marlisa Harding mharding@americanpress.com Center for Orthopaedics will host a free seminar on regenerative medicine therapies for arthritic and tendon conditions at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1741 Imperial Blvd. Led by Dr. Steven Hale, with CFO’s Center for Regenerative Medicine, guests will learn more about breakthrough pain relief therapies administered using the patient’s own blood and bone marrow now available in Southwest Louisiana. Injectable treatments have been on the market for years as patients suffering from osteo-arthritic conditions and various tendon dysfunction may be familiar with receiving steroid injections to alleviate pain, Dr. Hale said. However, “One of the things that has revolutionized over time is the ability to treat people through some of their own cells.” The biologic therapies offered by Center for Regenerative Medicine utilize technologies created by iGenesis. The 20-minute, outpatient procedure involves extracting either platelet rich plasma from a vein or bone marrow from the pelvis and injecting the concentrated plasma or marrow into the site of pain for localized relief. “There is more and more evidence and literature to support the use of some of our own cells in terms of regenerating some tissues within our bodies,” Dr. Hale said. With growing evidence for its benefits and little to no side effects besides pain at the injection site, biologics are ideal for patients who do not have advanced forms or arthritis or severe injuries to the muscular system. “We really want to find those people in the middle that are 35, 45 even 55 and have some mild arthritic changes. We’re trying to use this as an attempt to prevent them from developing severe arthritis.” The benefits of the iGenesis treatment includes reduced pain, improved healing, no threat of rejection of your own cells, increased participation in activities and maintaining independence longer. Hale said one patient reports years of relief between treatments. Seminar seating is limited and pre-registration is required. To register call, 721-2903 or visit www.centerforortho.com.

Every year in school, children are taught about inspirational people who worked hard and made huge accomplishments that changed something in the world. It can be difficult to grasp that making a change can start with just one person, no matter their age, but that is the story of Elena Grace …

Lending a hand

+2
Lending a hand

JENNINGS — The line outside Caring Hands formed early Thursday as clients waited for the doors to open.

‘Pak the Pool’ event for Vinton youth is Aug. 3

‘Pak the Pool’ event for Vinton youth is Aug. 3

VINTON — Local nonprofit Pick a Kid will host its annual “Pak the Pool” summer event for the youth of Vinton 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Vinton Recreation Center.Founder David Smith said the free event allows children to relax before school begins.Unlike traditional backto-school…