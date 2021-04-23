Two Cassidy bills head to Biden's desk

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, announced Tuesday two bills headed to President Joe Biden’s desk that will lower the cost of prescription drugs. One bill addresses the most expensive drug on the market and the other addresses the least expensive drug, he said.
“This touches all Americans no matter their political persuasion.”
The bill is bipartisan and will be signed into law later this week. “They are a product of listening to patients, to people back home and knowing we have to lower their prescriptions.”
Cassidy said he is also part of an ongoing bipartisan negotiation in the Senate to draft an alternative infrastructure proposal to counter the president’s estimated $140 billion plan. “From what I propose, this will double the amount of money that goes to roads and bridges and still cost substantially less.”
Additionally, Cassidy said his bill “supports all communities” not just those that are politically connected. He criticized the president’s bill saying, the president “is using the title of infrastructure to sneak a lot of things in the bill that has nothing to do with infrastructure.”
As Earth Day approaches on Thursday, Cassidy said the Green New Deal will likely be re-introduced this week. However, “for an administration hell-bent on unilaterally dictating energy policy and climate change, the president’s actions work against this proposal.”
Actions such as cancelling the Keystone Pipeline and shutting down development in the outer continental shelf disregard science, he said.
“I think their policy is short-sighted and counter-productive, and they’re gambling the livelihoods of those in Louisiana, and all Americans and the environment to satisfy a lot of things which are not thought through.”
Cassidy also addressed the recent uptick in mass killings and expressed his strong belief in Second Amendment rights and the need to address gang violence and mental illness.
“Street gangs — it doesn’t matter what law you pass. They’re criminals already and they will obtain a weapon,” he said.
Addressing the mental health component he said, “Republicans have consistently supported legislation in enabling states as to how to address this both directly and indirectly.”
In regards to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, he said, “We have to respect our justice system. What happened to George Floyd seems unacceptable. It wasn’t acceptable to me.”
He criticized recent comments by Maxine Waters, D-CA, as “incendiary” and making things worse. Citing Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter From Birmingham Jail,” Cassidy said individuals should instead seek to channel their frustrations “into that which is positive, peaceful but affects change.”