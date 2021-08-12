Two area OMV offices remain closed

Closed OMV

A “closed until further notice” sign is posted on the front door of the Lake Charles OMV location at 951 Main St. in Lake Charles Thursday. 

 Donna Price

With the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura two weeks away, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles offices at 951 Main St. in Lake Charles, and at 940 Beglis Parkway in Sulphur remain closed. Both buildings were damaged in Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

A “closed until further notice” sign posted on the front door of the Lake Charles OMV location Thursday lists the addresses of the Jennings and Crowley locations, which are open.

The Jennings OMV is located at 210 S. State St. in Jennings. Phone  is 337-824-5750. The Crowley OMV is located at 1710 S. Second St. In Crowley. Phone is 337- 788-7505. Both offices are open 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.

A number of tasks can be taken care of at the Louisiana OMV website at https://www.expresslane.org. A statement on the website encourages the use of the online services.

It reads: “In an effort to limit exposure and reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is urging its customers to utilize available online services before visiting an OMV field office.” 

