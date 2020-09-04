Heat advisory
MGNonline

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the deaths of two Vernon Parish men on Friday, who reportedly died while removing debris and succumbed to heat-related injuries. 

According to the LDH, the two men were aged 41 years old and 47 years old.

The deaths now bring the total attributed to Hurricane Laura to 22. 

Of the LDH verified deaths, three have been reported out of Vernon Parish and two out of Beauregard Parish. 

A 14-year-old Slagle girl was the first reported death from the devastating Category 4 hurricane. According to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, the girl was killed when a tree fell on top of her family’s mobile home as the storm struck the local area. 

In the past week, the LDH confirmed that a 36-year-old man and an elderly female aged 80-89, both residing in Beauregard Parish, were killed from heat-related illnesses.

