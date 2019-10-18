Turning fear into faith

An air of inspiration greeted attendees as they walked into the Lake Charles Civic Center on Thursday to take part in the 29th annual Women's Fall Conference hosted by the Women's Commission of Southwest Louisiana.
Attendees spent their morning hours leisurely perusing four floors of marketplace wares or sitting in on one of the 24 break-out group sessions, which covered topics on everything from "decompressing busy minds" to "bullying basics." As the lunch hour approached, anticipation was at a fever pitch to listen to keynote speaker Taya Kyle.
Kyle, widow of former U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and founder of the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation — whose mission it is to "restore military and first responder communities by keeping families together'' — began her remarks by stating she never gives the same talk twice as she travels the country spreading her messages of patriotism, faith, family and hope.
"I love, love, love being in this room of strong women and men who are here to support them," Kyle said. "I think it's the coolest thing. Women have a big job in this world and it's cool to see you rise to the occasion, figuring out how to be inspired and give back. You're my people and I love this."
Kyle went on to touch on the events of her life that, unbeknownst to her, had actually prepared her to go on after losing her husband unexpectedly and tragically in 2013.
"Today I am going to talk about how I turned my fear into faith and I'll go through my life story because I believe there will be parts of my story which will resonate with each one of you because we all suffer and I think we all need that resilience; that courage to carry on no matter what the tragedy is."
The "ripple effect" as Kyle refers to it, began for her when, as a child, she learned that a 3-year-old baby cousin had died in a freak accident.
"I was asleep at night and I heard my mom cry out, ‘No, oh God, no.' I wake up and go in the kitchen and I see her on the floor just crying. It turns out that her younger sister, my aunt, and three little kids living in the state of Washington in a really rural area; she had three boys and one precious little girl. She went out for a rare date with her husband, so she had a babysitter with her kids and she also had her mother-in-law there, and through a freak accident that no one could have predicted, her daughter was killed," Kyle told the audience. "I've learned a lot from that moment."
Though the lessons she had learned would not become clear to her until the months and years following her husband's death, she encouraged listeners to pay attention to the triumphs and tragedies surrounding them because in all of it, Kyle believes, God has a plan for good.
"I remember years later talking to my aunt and she said, ‘You know what I learned, Taya? Life isn't fair. It's not.' And she didn't mean it in the way that we say yes or no to something for our kids. She meant it's not. My aunt had two people watching her kids. She loved them with everything she had; she could not have done more as a mother to protect her kids, and yet it happened. And I remember when I put my children to bed, I would kiss them goodnight, and every night — and I mean every night — I thought of my aunt and I remembered that no day is guaranteed," Kyle continued. "I look back and I know that I was so grateful for everyday with my kids and that's part of the beauty that I got out of that experience with my aunt. But I also saw her survive. She's a very happy woman, it's been 30 years ...and the pain still lives there, but she has shown she's resilient; she survives. Little did I know then how much I would need to know that later."
Kyle said after she graduated from college, she lived alone in southern California and felt like she had the world "on a string." But a voice in her head kept telling her, "You are not meant to go this road alone." Kyle felt that was the voice of God telling her what she needed to succeed in life, and this wasn't welcome news. Kyle had wanted to go it alone.
"I remember where I was and I remember the prayer I prayed and I said, ‘OK, God, if I'm not supposed to be alone, then you pick. I don't care how old he is, I don't care what he does for a living, just bring me someone nice and bring me someone good."
Within a few months, she met Chris, the future husband who changed her life for the better in so many ways, she said, and a partnership she never thought she needed.
Within a year of meeting, the couple married, and soon after that, Chris was deployed and she found herself facing fear she was sure she wouldn't feel because she had prepared herself and known what she had "signed up for."
"By his second deployment I was sleeping with the lights on," she admitted. "In our second deployment, people started dying; friends of ours. I started watching our friends go through my worst nightmare. I love Chris more than I love anyone else on the planet ... I was terrified, and I would watch these women ... and there was just so much of this reality coming around us and I remember having to go to the store after a funeral and ... I felt like the world should stop. Obviously that's not going to happen, but it's just the feeling of having someone so broken and being able to relate in a way that was so different. How do you make sense of life and death and good and evil," Kyle asked.
In the years since her husband's death, Kyle said she has done just that to the best of her ability. She became a New York Times bestselling author with the 2019 release of "American Wife" and a follow up to that, "American Spirit," which is a collection of short stories about the inspirational people she has met through her travels; all of whom combine to show the American spirit is stronger than ever. In addition, Kyle has begun authoring a series of faith-based children's books, but has put that project on the back burner for the moment as her children and other matters have demanded her attention recently.
Also at the conference, Dewanna Tarver was named Woman of the Year and given a $1,000 check for her charity, Dewanna's Closet.
The Women's Commission of Southwest Louisiana holds their annual fall conference every year on the third Thursday of October. The 2020 conference will take place at the Civic Center on Oct. 15. For information on how to become a member, or on how to register to be a vendor at next year's conference, visit www.womenscommissionswla.com.