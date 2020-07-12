Southwest Louisiana overwhelming favored Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden in Saturday's presidential preference primary.
In Calcasieu, Trump garnered 8,959 votes, or 97 percent, and Biden drew 7,180 votes, or 78 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Secretary of State. Voter turnout for the parish was 22 percent for the Republican Party and 18 percent for the Democratic Party. Republicans in Calcasieu also favored Daniel Mann as their senatorial campaign committee member. He received 436 votes, or 52 percent, over Emily Ashworth, who received 407 votes, or 48 percent.
Calcasieu voters also chose to renew a 10-year, 1.5-percent sales tax that would run from Jan. 1, 2021, until Dec. 31. 2030, and would generate $42 million annually. The tax is used for maintaining and improving parish roadways, drainage improvements, solid waste collection, installing or extending public utilities and funding rural transportation systems. Voters supported the renewal with 4,347 votes for, or 61 percent, and 2,761 against, or 39 percent.
In Allen, Trump garnered 973 votes, or 98 percent, and Biden drew 546 votes, or 70 percent. Voter turnout for the parish was 24 percent for the Republican Party and 13 percent for the Democratic Party.
In Beauregard, Trump garnered 2,249 votes, or 98 percent, and Biden drew 682 votes, or 68 percent. Voter turnout for the parish was 24 percent for the Republican Party and 16 percent for the Democratic Party. Democrats in Beauregard also favored Regionald K. Seastrunk as their senatorial campaign committee member. He received 293 votes, or 63 percent, over "Rick" Erpelding, who received 174 votes, or 37 percent.
In Cameron, Trump garnered 463 votes, or 99 percent, and Biden drew 82 votes, or 41 percent. Voter turnout for the parish was 23 percent for the Republican Party and 10 percent for the Democratic Party.
In Jeff Davis, Trump received 1,268 votes, or 98 percent with Biden garnering 783 votes, or 72 percent, according to complete, but unofficial results from the Secretary of State. Voter turnout in the parish was 19 percent for the Republican Party and 14 percent for the Democratic Party.
In Vernon, Trump received 2,081 votes, or 97 percent, and Biden drew 643 votes, or 69 percent. Voter turnout for the parish was 22 percent for the Republican Party and 12 percent for the Democratic Party. Democrats in Vernon also favored Seastrunk as their senatorial campaign committee member. He received 460 votes, or 85 percent, over Erpelding, who received 80 votes, or 15 percent.