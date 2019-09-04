Truck hits school bus in Westlake

A Calcasieu Parish School Board bus was involved in an accident at approximately 7 a.m. in Westlake on Tuesday. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Ponderosa Road and Miller Avenue in reference to the crash.
The initial investigation revealed that the bus stopped to pick up a student, prepared to pull off then stopped again for another student walking towards the bus, Kim Meyers, CPSO spokeswoman, said. A truck then rear-ended the bus after its second stop.
Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman, said four students were transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. The remaining students were transferred to another bus for arrival at Westwood and Western Heights Elementary School, S.P. Arnett Middle School and Westlake High School.
No citations were issued for the crash, Meyers said.
Robert Barrentine, CPSB chief operating officer, said the district works hard to ensure its students are safely transported throughout the parish and advised the public to do so as well. "We take pride in transporting thousands of students across Calcasieu Parish each and every day. We do our very best to ensure the safety of these students as they travel to and from school, and to various other places throughout the day."
He advised all motorist to drive distraction free and on the lookout of school buses.
"As traffic steadily increases in our community, it is now more important than ever to pay attention behind the wheel, especially when traveling near a school bus. Please pay attention to the school bus lights, stop signs and crossing arms as you drive around Southwest Louisiana."