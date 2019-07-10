A tropical system is expected to develop over the next few days over the northeastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico.
"The system will drift to the west, probably bringing a whole lot of rainfall, with an increasing threat for damaging winds, deadly storm surge and flooding in southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana by the weekend," said Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Lake Charles office. "It's not over the Gulf yet, but it's going to be moving in that direction … more likely on Thursday."
Jones said the system is growing stronger and has the possibility of developing into a strong tropical storm or a minimal Category 1 hurricane.
"Don't take that to the bank yet," he said. "Tomorrow the system is expected to hit water and that is when the intensification will begin."
For those with outdoor weekend plans, Jones said other options might need to be considered.
"All the rain bands that are wrapping around the system will start to move onshore Wednesday night along the northern Gulf Coast," he said. "We'll probably start seeing some thunderstorms Thursday in Southwest Louisiana."
Because the system hasn't formed yet, the National Hurricane Center hasn't issued any kind of storm warning.
Jones said Lake Charles could receive an estimated four to six inches of rain between Thursday and Sunday.
"If that system moves a little further to the west, those numbers could be higher," Jones said.