Tropical system likely to miss SW La.

A tropical system being monitored by the National Weather Service is not expected to impact Southwest Louisiana, according to the latest information from weather officials Thursday evening.
However, a tropical storm warning was issued Thursday for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.
The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
According to meteorologist Roger Erickson, the system is expected to make landfall near Morgan City in St. Mary Parish late Friday night or early Saturday, giving some much-needed relief to residents of Southwest Louisiana.
“We have high confidence that this system is not going to be strengthening more than to a weak tropical storm. We have no indicators of hurricane strengthening or anything like that, but we have somewhat low confidence in knowing exactly where the rain bands are going to form,” Erickson stated.
Erickson said the storm is still disorganized, and while he noted that more would be known this morning with the latest storm information, he did not expect a high chance of rain bands to affect southwest Louisian or southeast Texas.
Areas that do experience a rain band, he said, could see up to three inches of rain and up to 30 mile per hour wind gusts.
Erickson did say that a relatively low chance for the possibility of isolated tornados could be seen in the most eastern areas of Cameron Parish late Friday and early Saturday, but that would be reevaluated with the latest system development. The highest threat for isolated tornadoes, he said, would be in south central Louisiana.
Following the storm, experts predict tides to run one to two feet above the normal ranges at Sabine Pass and Calcasieu Pass through the weekend, and temperatures to be in the 90s.