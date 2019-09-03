tropical outlook

The system in the western Gulf of Mexico is now Tropical Storm Fernand. It will reach the Mexico coast tomorrow. The main weather threat locally will be tides running a foot above normal which could cause minor coastal flooding during periods of high tide today and tomorrow.

Dorian has weakened a little but remains a dangerous wind and surge event for the Bahamas, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas this week. No impacts from Dorian will occur locally.

Three other potential areas for tropical development are much further out in the Atlantic and pose no threat to our region over the next week.

Labor Day is all in a day’s work for some

MOSS BLUFF — Tammie Whitman's work shift started at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, frying eggs to make the croissant breakfast sandwiches that line the display cases at The Donut Palace.

For the glory of God

“Temple. House. Presence. Prayer. These are the words that come to mind when we dedicate the church,” said the Most Reverend Glen John Provost, Bishop of Lake Charles, as he presided at the Solemn Dedication of the newly restored Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Aug. 31.

Light a candle • Feed a child

Since it first opened its doors in 1986, Accessory Zone has focused on selling products that serve a greater purpose. Among the many items lining the racks of the store are candles and home fragrances manufactured by the Bridgewater Candle Company.

  • Updated
Sowela Technical Community College is the 11th best community college in the nation, according to a 2019 Best and Worst Community Colleges report by WalletHub, a personal finance website. The site evaluated 19 key indicators including cost, financing and education-career outcomes across more…