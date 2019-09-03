The system in the western Gulf of Mexico is now Tropical Storm Fernand. It will reach the Mexico coast tomorrow. The main weather threat locally will be tides running a foot above normal which could cause minor coastal flooding during periods of high tide today and tomorrow.
Dorian has weakened a little but remains a dangerous wind and surge event for the Bahamas, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas this week. No impacts from Dorian will occur locally.
Three other potential areas for tropical development are much further out in the Atlantic and pose no threat to our region over the next week.