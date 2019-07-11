The forceast track for Tropical Storm Barry has shifted significantly to the east, but it’s still too early for Southwest Louisiana “to let its guard down.”
“I’m not saying we’re out of the woods, but it’s definitely looking a lot better,” said Roger Erickson, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.
Erickson said though the landfall projection has shifted to south central Louisiana, the margin of error “cone” surrounding the storm’s projected path continues to cover most of Southwest Louisiana.
“It’s too early to let your guard down anywhere in Louisiana,” he said.
A hurricane watch continues for Cameron, Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary parishes, he said.
“We’re still forecasting it to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall and the landfall projects it happening Saturday morning somwhere over the St. Mary Parish area,” Erickson said. “The cone of error still covers Cameron; it might miss Lake Charles but a good chunk of Souwest Louisiana could be effected.”
Erickson said wind speeds of 58-73 miles per hour are forecast Friday evening from Cameron Parish east to Morgan City and through portions of Jennings, Crowley, Lafayette, St. Martinville, New Iberia and Opelousas.
“In those areas expect wind damage, trees blown down, damages to houses, things like that,” he said.
Wind speeds of 40-50 miles per hour are forceast in the Lake Charles area and up into Alexandria, Erickson said.
10:30 a.m. Tropical Storm Barry briefing:
