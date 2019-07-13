The center of circulation of Tropical Storm Barry has moved inland, according to Meteorologist Donald Jones with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
"The strongest winds are still over water," he said in his 4:45 p.m. Saturday update. "The majority of the activity and the winds associated with this storm are south of the center of circulation."
Jones said the area can expect continued tropical force winds throughout the night.
"It's still a relatively slow moving storm," he said. "Tropical storm warnings are in effect for all of south Louisiana."
Hurricane warnings are no longer in effect, and the overall wind threat continues to decrease.
"The highest threat is still going to be across south central Louisiana," Jones said.
"It's going to remain breezy. We've had some 30-40 mile-per-hour gusts."
The meterologist said Southwest Louisiana will not see hurricane force winds.
Winds could be around 40 miles-per-hour near Lafayette.
"Further west, we've generally been in the 30 mile-per-hour range," according to Jones.
He said the Sabine Pass "is running ever so only slighty above normal" and that Calcasieu Pass is around normal right now.
"Once we see the storm lift off to the north, we start to see these winds switch back around out of the south or southwest," Jones said. "We may start to see these values rise once again. "
Meterologists are expecting continued extremely high rain fall from this system, but there is uncertainty as to where that will occus.
Jones said as far west as Jeff Davis Parish have the possibility of seeing some high rainfall amounts tonight through tomorrow.
"The Lake Chares area is still expecting the possibility of isolated flooding," Jones said. "Tomorrow, moderate risk for excessive rainfall moves west into Calcasieu Parish. I'm pretty confident we're going see high rainfall values somewhere in this area."
That threat is lower west of Lake Charles into Texas.
Rainfall amounts from Saturday through Monday could be between 4-6 inches in Calcasieu adn Cameron parishes. Oakdale could see 6-8 inches of rain during the two-day period.
Jones said a flash flood watch has now been extended into Calcasieu and western Cameron until Sunday night.