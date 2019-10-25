rainfall graphic

Total forecast rainfall amounts through Saturday afternoon.

 NWS Lake Charles

The National Weather Service has declared the system over the west central Gulf as Tropical Depression 17 this morning. 

An aircraft will investigate this system early this afternoon. 

While there is a chance of this depression becoming a tropical storm (next name: Olga), it would likely only remain a tropical storm for just a few hours. 

It is forecasted to merge with a cold front and move into south central Louisiana by this evening. 

No tropical storm warnings are expected across our area.   

Locally, we can expect the following impacts from this system and approaching front:

Rainfall: 1-4 inches with locally 8 inches through Saturday afternoon.  Highest amounts will be over southwest and central Louisiana and Acadiana Region. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of southwest, south central and central Louisiana.  

Coastal Flooding: Tides will be 1-2 feet above normal with minor coastal flooding expected at high tide. A Coastal flood Advisory is in effect for coastal counties/parishes including Calcasieu parish.  

Rain and the coastal flood potential should end by Saturday morning.

