A tropical depression formed late Monday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico in the bay of Campeche.
National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Donald Jones said their office is anticipating it strengthening should the storm make its way across the Gulf of Mexico.
For the next few days, the tropical depression is expected to stay in southern Mexico while slowly moving at about 5 mph.
Jones said by today it's very likely the tropical depression will upgrade to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Tropical depressions are classified as a tropical storm once maximum wind speeds read over 39 mph. Late Monday, the tropical depression had maximum wind speeds of 30 mph.
The biggest impact that can be expected will be heavy rain and higher tides as the storm develops, Jones said. Pop-up thunderstorms are likely throughout the week and in the upcoming days as the storm's direction and intensity remain uncertain.
"Don't look at one model on the internet and say ‘oh, that's what's going to happen', because that's most likely not the case," Jones said. He reminded people that there are still a lot of "uncertainties" and "what ifs" regarding the tropical depression.
Due to the location near the shoreline of Mexico, it is likely the storm could move inland and disapate rather than continuing north towards Louisiana and Texas.
"Our impact right now for next weekend is mainly heavy rainfall … that's assuming it follows a path," Jones explained.
As of now, it's indicated there is a 60 percent chance that this will be an above-average hurricane season. About 13-19 named storms are expected, with six to 10 of those being hurricanes and three to six being major hurricanes.