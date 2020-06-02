A tropical depression formed late Monday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico in the bay of Campeche.

National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Donald Jones said their office is anticipating it strengthening should the storm make its way across the Gulf of Mexico.

For the next few days, the tropical depression is expected to stay in southern Mexico while slowly moving at about 5 mph.

Jones said by today it's very likely the tropical depression will upgrade to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Tropical depressions are classified as a tropical storm once maximum wind speeds read over 39 mph. Late Monday, the tropical depression had maximum wind speeds of 30 mph.

The biggest impact that can be expected will be heavy rain and higher tides as the storm develops, Jones said. Pop-up thunderstorms are likely throughout the week and in the upcoming days as the storm's direction and intensity remain uncertain.

"Don't look at one model on the internet and say ‘oh, that's what's going to happen', because that's most likely not the case," Jones said. He reminded people that there are still a lot of "uncertainties" and "what ifs" regarding the tropical depression.

Due to the location near the shoreline of Mexico, it is likely the storm could move inland and disapate rather than continuing north towards Louisiana and Texas.

"Our impact right now for next weekend is mainly heavy rainfall … that's assuming it follows a path," Jones explained.

As of now, it's indicated there is a 60 percent chance that this will be an above-average hurricane season. About 13-19 named storms are expected, with six to 10 of those being hurricanes and three to six being major hurricanes.

More from this section

Marchers call for unity

  • Updated
Marchers call for unity

Unity and peace were heard on the streets of Lake Charles Sunday afternoon as hundreds of people — young and old — gathered on Broad Street in a peaceful protest against racial injustice in memory of George Floyd.

Mayor: City ready for looser restrictions

  • Updated
Mayor: City ready for looser restrictions

The latest COVID-19 case numbers prove that Lake Charles is ready to move into the looser federal restrictions associated with the second phase of reopening, Mayor Nic Hunter said Friday.

New class of nurses ready to join health care workforce

  • Updated
New class of nurses ready to join health care workforce

Sowela Technical Community College registered nursing graduates received their official graduate pins in a drive-through ceremony on Friday. In efforts to comply with social distancing recommendations, graduates received their pin, a signal of program completion, from a friend or family memb…