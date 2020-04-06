Troopers: Don’t forget to use caution when children online

Online Safety graphic

With schools being out and the walls closing in at home during this period of social distancing, parents may be more lax when it comes to their children spending time online. But troopers from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit said parents actually need to be more aware than ever.

The increased unfettered access has led to amplified opportunities for online child predators, according to troopers.

The Special Victims Unit offer the following recommendations for parents:

-Communicate with your children the importance of healthy online activity.

-Look for changes in your child's behavior.

-Familiarize yourself with the applications your children are using and verify your child knows who they are communicating with.

-Research online monitoring applications to determine if these platforms would allow you to better monitor your child's online activity across multiple platforms.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor.

The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes, and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity.

Those who want to locate the anonymous reporting form, can visit http://la-safe.org/ and click on the "Suspicious Activity" link. Forms that are filled out are submitted to the appropriate investigators. For more information and resources involving online safety, visit: https://www.missingkids.org/.

