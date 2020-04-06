Troopers Screening Visitors graphic

ORANGE, Texas — State troopers started stopping and screening travelers entering Southeast Texas from Louisiana on Sunday, in accordance with an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbot.

Troopers stopped vehicles at a visitors center on Interstate 10 near Orange, about 100 miles east of Houston, and required travelers to complete a travel form, said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis, who told KFDM-TV that no one was being turned back.

"The established screening stations will take place on major roadways ... including interstate highways and other high-volume routes," Davis said in a statement.

Sunday is the first day troopers conducted the screenings, a week after Abbott's order was issued, Davis said.

The order also calls for travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the state.

State health officials on Sunday reported at least 6,669 cases and 118 COVID-19 deaths in Texas, up from 6,100 cases and at least 105 fatalities reported Saturday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause pneumonia.

The World Health Organization said last week that 95 percent of the deaths in Europe were of people over 60.

