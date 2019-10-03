route suspension graphic

The city of Lake Charles Transit Service for Route Two, Simmons-Prater, will experience a partial route suspension 2:30-5:30 p.m. today, Oct. 3.

During this time, service will only be available on the western portion of the route, from the downtown Lake Charles terminal to Opelousas Street, north to Shattuck Street to Woodring Street, making a circle before returning south on Shattuck Street to complete the route.

All passengers will need to board and exit the bus along Shattuck Street during this time.

The temporary partial service suspension is to allow for safe passage of the Washington-Marion Homecoming Parade scheduled to travel through the area beginning at 3 p.m.

During this period of suspended service, transfers to this route from other routes will also be suspended.

Service for all other transit routes will continue to operate as normal.

