Toy drive benefits area school children

Moss Bluff community members eagerly crammed a trailer full of gifts in less than five hours Saturday during the third annual Christmas Cram toy drive to benefit Southwest Louisiana's needy school children.
"I'm a ‘go-big-or-go-home' kind of person," organizer Lydia Holland said with a laugh. "I can't do anything half way."
Holland said she initially created what would become the Christmas Cram in 2017 as a toy drive six weeks before the holiday.
"It just grew from there," she said. "In no time at all we had this big family fun day with jump houses, fun events, live entertainment and it really turned out to be a great success."
Between sponsor money and toy donations, Holland and her team were able to provide toys to more than 1,500 children that first year.
"We get lists from the schools about how many kids are in need and then we deliver the toys to the schools in our area, both Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes, and then the schools distribute them. Of course, we're willing to go out of those two parishes if time and resources permit us," she said.
She said in addition to collecting toys for the school children, the team also adopts area families in need.
"People will private message us or get in touch with my team asking for help during the Christmas season," Holland said.
She said about 60 volunteers helped Saturday to host the third annual event at Cross Roads Church, which included free hot dogs, hamburgers and nanchos, bounce houses and slides, face painting, games, crafts and coloring, free pictures with Santa, The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, and cookies with Mrs. Claus.
Admission for the event was one unwrapped toy per family of four.
Holland said the second year of the Christmas Cram provided toys for 2,000 children and this year she hopes to top that.
"We just want to keep growing and make that number bigger every year," she said.
Alyssa Seasock brought her 4-year-old, Stella, to the event, which she described as "amazing."
"It's wonderful that there is a toy drive for kids who need it," she said. "My child is more fortunate so it's good that I can explain to her that we're giving to someone in the midst of having fun but what we're doing is helping someone."
Fay Leverkuhn said she jumped at the opportunity to volunteer for the event.
"It's great for the community and everyone who comes around," she said while painting a young girl's face with reindeer antlers above her eyebrows and a little brown dot on her nose. "It's also good for parents to get involved."
Her son, Jaeson Leverkuhn, dressed as The Grinch for the event and stood near U.S. 171 waving to motorists with his coworker, Cynthia Huston, who was dressed as Cindy Lou Who.
"It takes The Grinch two hours to get ready to get into costume, but it takes me no time at all to get into character because I'm a grinch year round," Leverkuhn said with a chuckle.
"We love doing this and we love going to the schools," he said. "That's the best part, just giving those gifts and knowing those kids are going to go home and they're going to have something to unwrap Christmas morning."
He said after the school children are taken care of, proceeds have also been used to help flood victims with helping replace household items like pots, pans and towels.
"It's wherever we see a need, that's we do," he said.