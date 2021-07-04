Tourism partners across the southern and west portions of Louisiana have announced a cooperative launch of the No Man’s Land Gas Station Food Trail project to boost tourism across portions of the state that may sometimes get overlooked by visitors.
Through partnerships with local businesses in parishes along the western border of the state, the project aims to lead visitors by their appetites along trails and byways through No Man’s Land, the unclaimed portion of the state that served as a haven for outlaws and settling grounds for pioneers in the early days of the Louisiana Purchase.
Gas Station Eats Trail will weave visitors through an introductory 21 stops through 7 parishes including Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Sabine, Natchitoches, Vernon and DeSoto. According to Kelli West, the director of marketing and communications for Natchitoches Parish, each parish will have three stops to offer visitors a taste of that area’s authentic cuisine, hospitality and scenic landscapes.
“Visitors will get to venture into local eateries run by local people and will be get to taste everything from meat pies to boudin balls to king cakes across the trail. In addition, each stop will have its own special querks that make them unique,” West stated.
West said examples of those “querks” would range from oversized cash registers to bait and tackle vending machines.
One of the most important things about the stops, according to Visit Lake Charles spokesperson Kathryn Duncan, is that a large number of the trail ‘stops’ are family-owned and operated businesses.
“A lot of times I am asked where the best places are to eat and to be honest I tell people that the best food will be in someone’s grandmother’s kitchen. Now, through this project, visitors are getting the next best thing to being able to taste someone’s home cooking,” Duncan stated.
Stops in Calcasieu Parish will include Lake Charles’ Grab N Geaux, the Cajun Fast Mart in Sulphur, and Chesson’s Grocery in Bell City.
The South Beauregard Dairy Barn will be featured as a stop in Beauregard Parish, along with Back Home Collection and Big Thicket BBQ in DeRidder, while Fox Stop in Leesville and the Anacoco Mercantile and Strother’s Country Store will be featured stops for Vernon Parish.
Allen Parish stops will be Chadeaux’s Cajun Kitchen in Kinder, as well as Jewel’s Quick Stop in Oakdale and Hwy. 28 Convenience in Mittie.
A map of the 450 mile trail and full list of the 21 stops can be found online at www.visitnomansland.com.
