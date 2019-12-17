Tornado kills one, destroys homes

A Vernon Parish woman was killed Monday after a tornado reportedly ripped through the DeRidder and Rosepine areas, according to authorities.
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft identified the victim as 59 year-old Betty Patin. Patin was reportedly killed when the tornado struck her mobile home on Borel Road, just east of Rosepine.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado traveled 63 miles in its path from DeRidder to Alexandria. With some reports of wind speeds exceeding 100 mph, preliminary estimates predict the storm could potentially be categorized as an EF-2 tornado.
Witnesses told the American Press that, at one point, the tornado touched down in DeRidder near the CBG car dealership on US 171.
Significant damage was done to area businesses, with even heavier damage being reported out of the Ikes Road area in Beauregard Parish and John Brewer Road area in Vernon Parish. Several homes were completely destroyed.
After the storm struck, some families were momentarily trapped in their homes by debris, including trees and power line poles. Residents like Julie Cole say they feel especially lucky to be able to walk away from their shattered home.
“We were inside my friend’s house when the storm took the roof off and uprooted trees. We are thankful to be alive,” Cole told the American Press.
Another home in Cole’s neighborhood was carried 300 yards before being dropped on top of another home.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff-elect Mark Herford said the damage sustained Monday was some of the worst he had ever witnessed.
“This is truly devastating and at a level that I personally have not seen in this area before. I am amazed and thankful so many people were able to escape without serious injuries,” Herford stated.
Red Cross officials are reportedly en route to the area. Anyone suffering losses from the storm is asked to contact Beauregard or Vernon Parish authorities.