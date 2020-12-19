Too much stuff? Time to declutter and donate

You can’t control the weather, rising prices or your 3-year-old’s inside voice, but it might be possible to exert some control over your surroundings. Make your home easier to clean, more relaxing and better looking by getting rid of STUFF.
Now – after the hurricanes and before the New Year – is the ideal time to declutter and donate because gently used things in good shape that you no longer need or want may be exactly what another person is looking for.
Before the kids unwrap their toys under the Christmas tree this year, make room to store new ones. Donate toys with which they no longer play. Use the process to teach children the importance of appreciation, good stewardship and giving.
Conquer the closet
That dress you paid more for than you planned to spend, but never regretted purchasing until you put on that extra 15 pounds will probably look better on someone you know than it did on you. Give it to her. Get rid of everything that doesn’t fit properly and clothing you bought because it was on-trend but never enjoyed wearing. Donate clothing you’ve ordered without trying on, seeing, or feeling and keep in your closet year after year because you paid “good money for that.” Get rid of any clothing you haven’t worn this year. If you’re planning to go clothes shopping, don’t until you get rid of as many items as you plan to purchase.
Take baby steps
If you’re not ready to donate these items right away, place them in a storage container. If you don’t miss them by this time next year, give the items away or donate the items.
If your closet is stocked only with items that feel great and work for your lifestyle, getting dressed in the morning will be a piece of cake, according to Gabrielle Savoie in a My Domaine online article.
Your décor and furnishings may be a Godsend for someone who lost everything during the hurricane and is starting from scratch. Your transition from farmhouse to modern may coincide with someone else’s transition from traditional to farmhouse and save them money.
If you’re looking for more inspiration to pare down a room to make it look its best and easier to clean, remember this quote from William Morris, a British textile designer and activist associate with the arts: “Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful.”
Decluttering and donating is a gift to yourself
Living in a “busy” space or worse, in a constant state of chaos and disorganization can cause stress and anxiety. Nevertheless, the thought of taking action can be overwhelming, creating more stress.
Try this gimmick. Take the 12-12-12 challenge. Locate 12 items to throw away, 12 to donate, and 12 to be returned to their proper home.
If time is at a premium, relax. One tip for decluttering includes setting a timer and spending only 15 minutes on the task. Sometimes it helps to sort clutter into boxes marked trash, donate, keep and store as you go from room to room during that 15 minutes.
“Our lives are full of messages that what we need is more,” writes Lisa Avellan on her blog, Simple and Soul.“More money, more clothes, more stamps on our passports, larger homes, more toys…the list goes on. Yet, the message of more hasn’t fulfilled its promise.
Simple living is more than creating space and joy in your life; it’s also a preparation for life’s inevitable storms that require our full attention. It’s removing the sideshow of distractions and unnecessary fluff, which steals our ability to handle the important and necessary with clarity.
Hurricanes are not-so- subtle reminders that he with the most toys does not win. Our physical possessions are quickly discarded when disaster strikes.
Staring in the face of eternity, we know soul deep that our home is not found in our stuff.”
Finally, your donations can be a gift to the community when you donate to a place like Care Help of Sulphur.
It’s one of the few places accepting donations of toys, clothing, furniture and household goods at this time. They will pick up appliances and furniture. Profits from items purchased in the Care Help store are used to help those who need assistance with house notes, rent, utility bills and food.
Care Help is located at 200 N. Huntington St. in Sulphur. Donations are accepted 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Please do not donate stained, torn or musty clothing.