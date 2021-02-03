Cop lights
An improperly restrained toddler was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night three miles east of the Texas state line.

Louisiana State Police Troop D Sgt. Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of a 3-year-old.

Senegal said a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 41-year-old Blaine Keith Lecompte of Lake Charles, was traveling west on Interstate 10 in the right lane when he struck the rear of an 18-wheeler in front of him that was slowing to a stop due to traffic congestion.

“The impact caused the Jeep to become lodged underneath the trailer of the 18-wheeler,” Senegal said.

The toddler, who was not properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, front seat passenger, and another juvenile passenger in the Jeep were all properly restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries, Senegal said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and not injured.

Senegal said Lecompte has been charged with DWI with child endangerment, first-degree negligent injuring, no child restraint, suspended driver’s license and careless operation. Additional charges are possible.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Lecompte and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 2 fatal crashes resulting in 2 deaths in 2021.

