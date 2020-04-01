2020 Census graphic

Today, April 1, is the official day for census reporting.

The Complete Count Committee of Calcasieu Parish said filling out the census is vital for the parish.

Velika Hurst-Trahan, a committee member, said the parish has roads that need to be repaired as well as food deficits. All of that can be improved through federal funding based on the population of Calcasieu Parish.

While everyone benefits from the census funding, it's those who are in the at-risk populations — who also have the lowest response rates — who benefit the most.

The group has been hard at work to reach out to those groups, Hurst-Trahan said.

To help the parish receive funding from the government to better improve the area, fill out the census.

