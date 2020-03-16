To-go breakfast, lunches planned

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the Calcasieu Parish School Board will be providing to-go breakfast and lunch meals for anyone 18 and under. Those meals can be obtained each day 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at one of the following school locations free of charge. Upon arrival, you will receive a hot lunch meal and a grab-and-go breakfast meal for the following day.
Bell City High School
Cypress Cove Elementary
DeQuincy Primary
E.K. Key Elementary
F.K. White Middle
LeBleu Settlement Elementary
M.J. Kaufman Elementary
Maplewood Middle
Moss Bluff Elementary
Oak Park Elementary
S.J. Welsh Middle
S.P. Arnett Middle
St. John Elementary
T.S. Cooley Elementary
Vinton Elementary
Washington-Marion High