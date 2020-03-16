To-go breakfast, lunches planned

Meals to go graphic

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the Calcasieu Parish School Board will be providing to-go breakfast and lunch meals for anyone 18 and under. Those meals can be obtained each day 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at one of the following school locations free of charge. Upon arrival, you will receive a hot lunch meal and a grab-and-go breakfast meal for the following day.

Bell City High School

Cypress Cove Elementary

DeQuincy Primary

E.K. Key Elementary

F.K. White Middle

LeBleu Settlement Elementary

M.J. Kaufman Elementary

Maplewood Middle

Moss Bluff Elementary

Oak Park Elementary

S.J. Welsh Middle

S.P. Arnett Middle

St. John Elementary

T.S. Cooley Elementary

Vinton Elementary

Washington-Marion High

