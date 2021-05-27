Tickets no longer required for Downtown at Sundown

Downtown at Sundown

Tickets are no longer required for entry to manage crowd size at this year's Downtown at Sundown

 Rick Hickman

The 23rd annual Downtown at Sundown kicks off Friday, May 28. Tickets are no longer required for entry to manage crowd size. The state has lifted restrictions for outdoor events and city officials have conferred with local healthcare practitioners. Social distancing and masks are encouraged for the unvaccinated. Sanitizing stations will be available.

“Southwest Louisiana residents need encouragement, and Downtown at Sundown is one of the area’s most loved annual events,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nick Hunter. “The live music and local food are sure to help raise spirits.”Activities begin at 6 p.m. and finish up at 9 p.m. on Ryan Street in front of Historic City Hall and the Parish Courthouse. Beverage sales benefit the Literacy Council of SWLA. The street-fair format features food and beverages, table-top galleries, merchandise and music. McNeese State University Zyde-pokes and Three Sheets take the stage Friday, May 28. The Charlie Wayne Band and Grammy-winner Mickey Smith, Jr. are up on June

For more information, call 337-491-9159 or go to www.CityOfLake-Charles.com.

