Three Lake City Council members retained their seats following Saturday’s election. Two incumbents will face runoff elections, while one incumbent was defeated.
District A incumbent Mary Morris will go into a runoff with Dianna Ross in a closely contested race. Morris received 615 votes, or 36 percent, while Ross received 576 votes, or 33 percent. Fellow challengers Raymond Fondel received 414 votes, or 24 percent, while Fitzgerald Darbone received 122 votes, or 7 percent. All candidates are Democrats.
District B incumbent Luvertha August was re-elected, receiving 689 votes, or 54 percent. Challenger Fantacee Brown received 595 votes, or 46 percent. Both are Democrats.
There will be a runoff in District C between incumbent Rodney Geyen and Priscilla Sam. Geyen received 623 votes, or 46 percent, while Sam received 445 votes, or 33 percent. Fellow challenger Darius Clayton received 300 votes, or 22 percent. All candidates are Democrats
District D incumbent John Ieyoub won an easy re-election. Ieyoub, a Republican, received 1,080 votes, or 69 percent. Democratic challengers Wil Clophus received 358 votes, or 23 percent, while Anthony Chapman received 131 votes, or 8 percent.
District F will have a new city councilman after challenger Craig Marks defeated incumbent Johnnie Thibodeaux. Marks, a Democrat, received 814 votes, or 53 percent, while Thibodeaux, no party, received 716 votes, or 47 percent.
District G incumbent Mark Eckard was re-elected, beating out two opponents. Eckard, a Republican, received 1,550 votes, or 59 percent. Khalid Taha, a Republican, received 866 votes, or 34 percent, while Ryan Abshire, no party, received 197 votes, or 7 percent.
The District E seat, held by Stuart Weatherford, was unopposed.
The runoff is set for April 24.
Vinton council/tax renewal
Out of the five candidates to be elected to the Vinton town council Saturday, four were elected and two tied, putting them into a runoff.
Elected were Diane Conner, Lindsey Stanley, Michael J.K. Wright and B.B. Lloyd. Conner, a Republican, received 306 votes, or 18 percent. Stanley, a Republican, received 279 votes, or 17 percent. Wright, a Republican, received 269 votes, or 16 percent. Lloyd, a Democrat, received 251 votes, or 15 percent.
Stephanie Hardy and Paul Patin Jr. will face each other in a runoff. Hardy, a Democrat, and Patin, an independent, each received 226 votes, or 14 percent.
David Cambre, a Republican, was defeated in the race, receiving 98 votes, or 6 percent.
Voters in Ward 8 Fire Protection District 2 overwhelmingly renewed a 10-year, 14.31-mill tax for maintenance within the district. The renewal received 153 “yes” votes, or 85 percent, and 26 “no’ votes, or 15 percent. The tax is expected to generate $434,000 annually.