The history of African Americans will be marked, excellence among area professionals celebrated and achievements of scholarship recipients applauded in the third annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival. SWLA Center for Health Services is this year’s presenting sponsor.
“Juneteenth has never been celebrated with fireworks anywhere else in the country,” said Dianna Ross, Southwest Louisiana Health Services Director of Human Affairs. “Lake Charles is the first city and I want our community to know how unique it is.”
Historically, Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of the last remaining slaves in a reluctant community,
according to Ross. In 1865, Major Gordon Granger traveled to Galveston, Texas and informed the remaining slaves that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln two years prior. Juneteenth “day” is June 19, the day Granger announced the news.
Ross said the Black Excellence award winners are generally advocates for equity for the black community, which is different from equality. Equality means that each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities, according to an online article by the George Washington University Milken Institute of Public Health.
“The whole reason for getting the Juneteenth celebration to this point is getting to the point: It is not a black holiday. It’s a holiday that was created so communities could experience other cultures. Think of it like celebrating St. Patrick’s Day,” Ross said. In the same way the Irish are a multi-faceted culture, blacks are a multi-faceted community. It just hasn’t been a celebrated culture.”
Award winner names were submitted from area churches, businesses and individuals who sponsor SWLA Juneteenth. Students were scored based on letters of recommendation, GPA and essays, Ross said.
Honorees of the 2021 Black Excellence Awards include: Edwina Medearis, Excellence in Community Service; Dr. Betty Washington, Excellence in Education; Judge Ron Ware, Excellence in Justice; Chester Daigle, Excellence in Music; Christal Williams, Excellence in Healthcare; and Donald Thomas, Excellence in Activism. The six high school recipients represent the four parishes in SWLA Center for Health Services’ service area. Each student is awarded a one time $1,000 scholarship.
Scholarship recipients are Cortlynn Francis, St. Thomas More Catholic High School, Lafayette Parish; Nicholas A. Gautreaux, Notre Dame High School, Acadia Parish; Madison Pelican, Elizabeth High School, Allen Parish; Kennadi Stills, Barbe High School, Calcasieu Parish; and Alyssa Vining, Sulphur High School, Calcasieu Parish.