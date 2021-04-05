A Texas man was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Sgt. Derek Senegal said the crash happened on Interstate 10 two miles east of Vinton and claimed the life of 59-year-old Rex Alan Clements of Fort Worth, Texas.
Senegal said a 2007 GMC pickup truck driven by Clements was traveling west on I-10 prior to the crash.
“As Clements encountered slower moving traffic, he failed to reduce his speed and struck the rear of a 2019 Toyota Camry,” Senegal said. “After the impact, the GMC ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.”
Despite being properly restrained, Clements suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and was not injured.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Clements and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated five fatal crashes resulting in five deaths in 2021.