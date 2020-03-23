Test result delays frustrate patient

One day after Ashley George started experiencing slight flu-like symptoms, including a low-grade fever, aches and chest pain, she was tested for COVID-19 on March 14 at the Lake Charles Urgent Care clinic on Ryan Street. She spent the next eight days at home in isolation before her results came back on Sunday as negative.
"I basically had to stay in my room and not touch surfaces that everybody else was touching and use my own bathroom," George said. "I slept on the couch."
George's experience shows the frustration patients have experienced after waiting several days to find out whether a coronavirus test is positive or negative. Dr. Jay Marque, Lake Charles Urgent Care medical director, said the clinic initially expected to get results back within four days.
"When we first started getting specimens, that's what we were first telling patients," he said. "Over the last few days, we noticed there's a big delay."
Before March 21, the clinic had results from only two tests, Marque said. He said the clinic was told some tests may take 14 days to complete because laboratories are being overwhelmed.
Results from roughly 25 tests came back on Sunday, all of which were negative, Marque said. Results from coronavirus tests done on March 16 came back quicker than tests done earlier in the week, including George's.
"I can't help that," Marque said. "All I'm doing is collecting the tests (and) trying to educate the public."
George said she was upset that results from tests taken two days after hers were known, while she continued waiting.
"I'm not faulting the lab," she said. "I'm just saying this is what it is."
Testing
George, who works as a legal assistant, said she decided to get the coronavirus test because her husband, Keith, is a local optometrist.
"He sees 40 patients a day, and a lot of those patients are elderly," she said.
George's test for coronavirus was done at a distance while she sat in her car in the Urgent Care parking lot. She also tested negative for the flu. After the test and X-ray, along with an unsuccessful attempt to draw blood, George said the office made a follow-up phone call 24 hours later.
"But that was it," she said. "That was one of our issues … this was supposed to be some novel virus and yet you aren't calling to check on people or say, ‘Hey, how are you?' "
From then, George said she called the clinic throughout the week to find out if her test results had arrived.
Marque said Urgent Care nurses are "checking multiple times a day" for test results.
"They care about our patients," he said. "We're doing everything we can."
Lengthy results
Coronavirus tests are sent to Quest Diagnostics laboratory, which has two pick up times, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Marque added that he notified patients on March 20 about the updated delay in getting test results.
Marque posted Sunday on Facebook that results from coronavirus tests done on March 16 came back negative. He updated the post later in the day, mentioning that results from tests done March 14 and 15 were arriving that morning. He also mentioned the difficulty in getting coronavirus test results back promptly and asked for patience.
"Understandably so, people are worried," he said. "I'm just trying to reassure them it's a brand new test. The virus didn't even exist before November. It's not going to be perfect from the get go."
George was critical of posting information about the tests on social media.
"That was ludicrous," she said. "I don't want to hear that on Facebook. If you had cancer, would your doctor go post that on Facebook that all the cancer patients that day were negative?"
Marque said the post was meant to calm the community, especially those who were waiting more than a week to hear results. The post did not include any personal information on which patients received coronavirus tests.
A new test that can provide results within 24 hours is expected by next week, Marque said.
"That will change the game," he said.