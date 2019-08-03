Local youth ages 8-13 can learn the basics of tennis at Tennis Under the Oaks, starting Aug. 8 until Sept. 19.
Lessons are taught by Ryan Beeson, tennis pro at the Lake Charles Racquet Club, from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Huber Park, 2401 Fourth Ave. The free, six-week program is part of the Partners in Parks program by the city of Lake Charles.
Nicole Moncrief is the founder of What Works, a local nonprofit that helped organize the lessons. She said the idea started after a conversation with her niece, Stacie Jean-Patterson, who learned how to play tennis during a summer camp at Huber Park. After learning the sport, Jean-Patterson joined the St. Louis Catholic High School tennis team as a freshman.
“She wanted kids to utilize the quality tennis courts at Huber Park,” Moncrief said.
Moncrief said tennis can be enjoyed at any age.
“We’re giving another outlet to students who may not be on the football, basketball or baseball team,” she said. “The community can learn about a lifelong sport.”
Other participating entities include the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Lake Area Community Tennis Association. Moncrief said the tennis association is funding the lessons.
Participants should bring their own rackets to the lesson.
Moncrief said she wants the lessons to continue through the spring and summer of 2020.
Space is limited. Those interested in participating must register before the lessons begin. To register online, visit cityoflakecharles.com/tennisundertheoaks, or call 802-4574.