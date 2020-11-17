Temporary clinic opens for Cameron residents

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital’s Rural Health Clinic in Hackberry suffered major damage from Hurricane Laura. However, Cameron LNG officials recently stepped in to provide a temporary clinic so that Cameron Parish residents can keep meeting their routine health care needs.
Hospital officials announced Monday that Cameron LNG leased a temporary building to operate at 1020 Main St., in Hackberry while the existing clinic is being repaired. Jobie James, West Cal-Cam Hospital chief financial officer, said the temporary clinic opened two weeks ago, with the permanent clinic expected to reopen early next year.
Hurricane Laura’s Aug. 27 landfall severely damaged the Hackberry clinic. It caused significant roof damage and water intrusion, leading to the building being gutted.
James said a temporary clinic is necessary for the nearly 500 patients, including those from western Cameron Parish, that visited the existing Hackberry clinic monthly. West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital also operates rural clinics in Vinton and Johnson Bayou. She said offering access to health care is important, especially in rural areas where the availability is often limited.
“It’s very important for the Hackberry community,” James said. “That’s really the only health care service available nearby.”
James said the clinic provides primary care, immunizations and mental health services. Also, a dentist visits the clinic once a month.
Cameron LNG leased the temporary building from a company in Baytown, Texas, James said.
The Hackberry clinic’s medical director is Dr. Andre Davies. The facility also has one nurse practitioner and two medical assistants.
For more on the temporary clinic, call 762-3762 or visit wcch.com/services/rural-health