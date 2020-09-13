Three Leesville residents are facing multiple charges including looting and resisting arrest this week after barricading themselves indoors while Vernon Parish officials fired tear gas cartridges into their residence, according to authorities.
Bradley White, 28, Brianna Creed, 25, and Chad Douglas, 44, were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 10 following an investigation into a home burglary that occurred earlier this week.
According to Sheriff Sam Craft, his office received a report of theft from a home located on Conner Road in Anacoco on Wednesday. Craft said that the homeowner provided surveillance video to VPSO that showed the suspects and their vehicle.
That video was released on VPSO’s social media page, and Craft said almost immediately his office began receiving tips from the public regarding the identity of the suspects.
That information led deputies to a residence on Whispering Pines Loop in the area of Powell Drive in Leesville. As deputy William “Skeeter” Mills approached the residence, he reportedly observed a female suspect attempting to load or unload a large flat screen television from a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.
A 55-inch flat screen television had been reportedly stolen from the Anacoco home.
Upon seeing the approaching deputy’s patrol unit, the female suspect reportedly dropped the television and then retrieved a baby from inside the SUV before retreating into the residence.
Detectives with the VPSO Criminal Division were called to the scene and obtained a search warrant for the residence.
The occupants of the residence refused to comply with orders to exit the residence. After some negotiations, Craft said the female who was later identified as Creed did briefly open the front door to pass the baby to an agent with the Narcotics Task Force before slamming the door shut again. Detectives said the baby was unharmed, and was removed from the immediate area to be placed in the care of a family member.
Louisiana State Police responded to the scene and attempted negotiations with the suspects, but Craft said those negotiations failed to bring the suspects out of the home.
It was only after several chemical less-lethal projectiles were launched into the front, and then the rear of the home that the suspects at last exited the residence and surrendered, Craft said.
Craft said the chemicals used by law enforcement create a severe burning sensation to the skin, eyes and sinuses, and result in acute expulsion of nasal mucus. He said all three suspects were provided with medical treatment for chemical exposure at the scene by members of the Leesville Fire Department.
All of the officers at the scene were also exposed to the chemicals, but did not require medical treatment, Craft said.
Both White and Creed were charged with one count each of looting, theft under $500, Criminal Trespassing, Resisting an Officer, Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Conspiracy. Each received a bond of just over $77,000.
Douglas was charged with one count of Resisting an Officer, with bond set at $3,500.
As of Friday, all three remain in the Vernon Parish Jail.
Craft said the investigation is ongoing, and that additional arrests are expected.