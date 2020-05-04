Teachers and school staff in Westlake gathered on their front lawns Sunday to send their love and appreciation to a parade of graduating seniors from Westlake and St. Louis high schools.
Brandi Felice came up with the idea to have a parade as a show of support to the seniors in the community. Felice, who is a first-grade teacher, said she "wasn't done making memories" with her young students and the time off has been hitting her hard since she couldn't see them.
"I feel almost like a second mom to these children ... they grow on you. I love them — I feel like my heart's been ripped out."
Felice is also a mother to two boys.
"Since our quarantine, we've had quite a bit of ... parade birthdays in our neighborhood, and as we were having one, I thought, ‘We need to have one for the seniors.' Since we couldn't possibly get out to all the seniors' houses, we thought we would have them come to us. We'll all come out and cheer for them, cheer them up for a successful future — giving them any reason to smile during this hard time," Felice explained.
The neighborhood in Westlake, which consists of Forest Way Drive, Green Forest Road, and Oak Forest Road, is home to several teachers, principals and counselors.
"We've seen these kids grow up from babies to high school," Felice said. "We have such a great community in Westlake. We really have such a tight-knit group of families here that always pull together during hard times. It's a really nice place to live."
People in the neighborhood had made signs, and had balloons and candy for the students.
One senior, Jillian Elliott, was excited to attend the parade and see her friends again.
"I think even though it'll be from afar, it'll be exciting to see my whole grade together again. It'll be nice to see everyone and see our city support us," Elliot said. "For me and my friends, it's sad to miss our graduation ceremonies and those traditions that we expected to have, but most of all it's been sad to not get to finish our senior year all together."
After high school, she plans to attend LSU in journalism and from there go to law school.
"I'd like to say thanks to our community for really taking care of us during these hard times and that we really appreciate it," Elliot said.
Another senior, Evann Morris, also was thankful to the community.
"It's nice to know that people support us," Morris said.
When asked about school, Morris spoke of his ability to still attend school via McNeese, "It's not been too bad. I've been going to McNeese — I'm in dual enrollment so I still have school."
After high school, Morris plans to attend McNeese as a computer science major.
Another teacher and parent, Sherri Ellender, was excited when news of the parade came about.
"I thought it was a terrific idea. She's always thinking of some fun way to bring people together — she has a real gift for that," Ellender said. "I'm just happy to see people out here waving and celebrating our seniors and their accomplishments."
Throughout the pandemic, she has found silver lining is spending time with her son, Ben Ellender, as they work together on computers and spend quality time they wouldn't of had otherwise.
"As a teacher, it has projected my lessons online and forced me to step out of my comfort zone and do some things I probably wouldn't of tried. It's also made me miss my students so terribly and made me realize how much more my job is than a job. As a parent, it makes me kind of sad for the end of his senior year," Ellender said.
Ellender's son, Ben, will also be attending McNeese in the fall.