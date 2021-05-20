MyLisa Lawrence, a business teacher at Lake Charles College Prep, teaches students real-life application of their classroom knowledge. “I absolutely love it,” she said.
“I can make it real for them teaching classes like marketing, customer service and business communication. Those are skills that everyone needs regardless of what you want to do with your life.”
She entered the teaching profession after spending over a decade in the business world. “I made the decision to switch because I wasn’t really happy. I wasn’t fulfilled.”
Long hours and time away from her family began to wear on her. “I was a commissioned employee...Once you have to deal with that all day and then come home, I was dog tired. I had no real quality of life.”
She attempted to remedy the situation by changing jobs but even then no rest could be found. “So I left. I did not have a job. I was unemployed for six weeks and it was the first time in my adult life that I’d ever been unemployed.”
A friend shared with her news of a recently vacated teaching position. “I actually always wanted to to teach and originally majored in it but switched,” she recalled.
“So I was like, ‘Hmmm, maybe this is what I’m supposed to do’.”
Her first application as a math teacher did not work out but she was eventually called back for a business position.
She described her first day on the job as “crazy” due to her lack of professional training for the classroom.
“I did not have the knowledge of how to manage a classroom. How to prepare lessons so that students can get the maximum outcome, how to differentiate information— I didn’t know any of that. I was just doing what I thought it (teaching) looked like.”
Her first group of students were also a force to be reckoned with having already had two different, previous teachers. “They had a tough exterior. With only three or four months remaining in the school year one of them asked, ‘So are you coming back or are just going to quit like the rest of them?’ ”
Lawrence took the question as evidence of a deeper issue than just testing the new teacher. “I knew then they had some hard feelings. They had some walls built.”
This was further confirmed by their rough actions towards her. “They threw candy at me; I turned my back— rookie mistake. I shouldn’t have done that.”
She did not let the class’ emotions or actions deter her, though.
“I was determined to let them know not everyone is going to leave them or quit on them. Not everybody is going to disappear on them because obviously they felt this way.”
She kept her word, finished the year out and committed to use summer break as an intense preparation season for the upcoming year.
With the help of her studies and mentors like Marve Sevier and Tania Coleman, Lawrence returned ready for next group of students.
When she greeted her new crop of ninth-grade students, Lawrence gave them the most important information first. “As soon as they came in — and in fact those kids are graduating tomorrow night — I told them, ‘I’m here on your first day and I’m going to be here until you graduate.’ ”
Having taught many of those students multiple times, some even for all four years of high school, Lawrence kept her word. “COVID, hurricanes, ice storms, floods, hell or high water, let’s just say. I’m here.”
Lawrence said she most enjoys seeing the “lightbulb go off” for her students when they see the real-world connection of their curriculum. “It lets me know I was effective today. Like the Pythagorean Theorem…I haven’t used it in my life. I still remember the formula but I’ve never used it. But every single day I use what I’m teaching my kids.”
Her students even return to class sharing how they were able to apply their knowledge. “I had a student message me on our virtual platform and tell me my teaching got him a raise! Maybe something we did in the customer service? He aced an interview because of the business communication lesson? I don’t’ know but he’s convinced my teaching and my class got him that raise so I love that.”
Her greatest wish as teacher is for her students know that she is a teacher who cares. “No matter what, no matter when, I still care. You graduated? I still care? You left and transferred? I still care. You got displaced? I’m still care and I’m still here.”
Lawrence also enjoys coaching the high school’s Golden Scarlet flag line. “It’s really been a fun experience working with the young ladies, developing and instilling some confidence.”
In her spare she likes to cook, dabble in cosmetology and read.