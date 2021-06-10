Teacher experiences unusual start to ultimately rewarding profession

Anna Istre, a second grade teacher at Lake Charles Charter Academy, had two very unusual starts to her career. She graduated McNeese State University and began teaching right before the March 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns and then began again with the difficulties of the storm ridden 2020-2021 school year.
“It was pretty crazy!” she said recalling both incidents.
When she began in January 2020 she took over a second grade classroom halfway through the year. “They (students) had a lot of walls up even though it was only second grade. They didn’t understand why I was coming in and if I was going to stay…It was very hard to completely gain their trust and build a new classroom culture halfway through the year.”
Though she was unknowingly working with limited time, Istre determined to make her intent clear. “I let them know everyday that someone is here now who absolutely loves you, adores you and wants you to learn. We’re were going to do what could and in those few months they definitely made so much progress.”
The 2020-2021 school year didn’t begin until the very end of October, another unusual start to her career. With nearly three months cut out of the school year, she said, “That was very difficult because they needed to learn so much and there’s only so much time.”
Storm damage forced Lake Charles Charter Academy students to share facilities part-time with Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy, another oddity to the start of things. “So they were not in their classroom and starting with no consistency. Half of them weren’t even living here, they were driving, or didn’t have internet. It was truly wild!”
Istre did not let that deter her and once the class returned to their home campus a special chemistry began to develop once everyone was able to fully settle into their routine.
“What I loved most before I started teaching was just creating an environment for students where they wanted to come to school, wanted to learn and wanted to be part of something…But it has evolved into teaching beyond the curriculum. There’s so many other things that fall into being a teacher than teaching curriculum,” she’s learned.
Part this includes understanding the demographics and backgrounds of students on a deeper level. “I’m white but the school I teach at is predominantly Black. A lot of things I had to unlearn coming into the school and I feel like in college we don’t really talk about that— how cultures are so different. But in order to be culturally responsive, you have to understand those things on a deeper level than what you think you already know.”
Istre is proud to bring topics like social justice or understanding bias into her classroom because it creates more well-rounded students, she said. “At my school they are so open and welcome to having hard conversations with my students and I think it helps them to think deeper than they would if we didn’t have those conversations.”
McNeese professors Debbie King, Angelique Ogea and Trung Nguyen are among Istre’s mentor’s and she and Nyguen are part of the National Association for Multicultural Education which helps champion the cause of equity and social justice through multicultural education. Speaking of all three professors, Istre said, “I always found myself in their office because they were really passionate about what they did…They helped that passion burn in me and see more for myself as an educator.”
Istre also credited her mother Kathie Istre as her greatest influence. “I’ve always been surrounded by education and educators my whole life because my mom has been in it a very long time. I feel like she is my overall mentor,” she said.
“She taught gifted education, then a curriculum coordinator. I’ve just seen her in a bunch of different roles and seen those things from the ends and outs. It’s not just teaching. It’s a lot of different roles that teachers have.”
Wearing the many hats of teacher is the most rewarding things about the profession, Istre said. “They look at you as a mom, someone who is close to them and who they feel open to talk with about things they wouldn’t normally tell other people. So that’s really my favorite thing— having those conversations that help build those relationship which are so important.”
When she is not working, Istre enjoys resting and traveling. “I love being far away. Cruising, flying, any way I can go somewhere far away and explore the world is great because I get to bring those experiences back and share them with my students.”