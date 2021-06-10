Swamp STOL: Inaugural aviation competition flys into Jennings

Swamp STOL

The Jennings Airport will be buzzing with activity this weekend during the inaugural Swamp STOL (short takeoff and landing) Husky National STOL competition and fly-in. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday with semifinals and continues with the finals at 9 a.m. Saturday. Gates open at 8 a.m. both days. 

 Special to the American Press

JENNINGS - The Jennings Airport will be buzzing with activity this weekend as pilots swoop down and perform precision short field landings and takeoffs during the inaugural Swamp STOL (short takeoff and landing) Husky National STOL competition and fly-in.

“Short takeoffs and landings - STOL for short, is the fastest growing sport in aviation and it has really grown each year with new competitions all around,” organizer and pilot Matt Peterson of Baton Rouge said. “This marks the first official National STOL competition in the state.”

An airport director in Jackson, La., Peterson has been flying since he got his pilot’s license five years ago. He is new to STOL competitions, having been competing for just a year.

Peterson describes the competition as a cross between a drag race and an airplane competition to see how short a pilot can take off and land in feet and inches. The winner has the shortest combined takeoff and landing distance.

“The Husky National STOL contest is the only National STOL contest that travels around the country giving local pilots a chance to test their skills against some of the best in the lower 48,” he said.

Peterson is hoping to make Jennings the STOL Capital of the South by hosting the event annually.

He said the Jennings Airport is ideal for the event because pilots can park their planes in the grass field and walk to nearby hotels.

Some 35-50 aircraft of all kinds including light touring, experimental and antique planes are expected to attend the inaugural event.

“If you are interested in aviation or airplanes, this is an event for you,” Peterson said. “It’s loud, but you are right there watching it happen.”

The pilots from across the country including Washington state, Florida and Minnesota will begin arriving today. The air traffic controller and crew will be flying from Alaska.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday with semi-finals and continues with the finals at 9 a.m. Saturday. Gates open at 8 a.m. both days.

Besides watching pilots race in the air, spectators will also be able to look at the planes up close and visit with the pilots before and after the competitions.

“There’s nothing more that a pilot loves to do than to talk about his airplane,” Peterson said. “They are always glad to talk about it. They especially love having kids out there because they are the next generation of aviators.”

After the competition on Friday, the event will feature a concert by the Bernie Alan Band.

Tickets for Swamp STOL at the gate are $5 for a single day pass or $8 for a two-day pass.

Spectators are invited to bring their lawn chairs and umbrellas and spend the day.

Food trucks and vendors will be on-site both days.

For more information, visit www.nationalstol.com or www.jeffdavis.org

More from this section

Swamp STOL: Inaugural aviation competition flys into Jennings

  • Updated
Swamp STOL: Inaugural aviation competition flys into Jennings

JENNINGS - The Jennings Airport will be buzzing with activity this weekend as pilots swoop down and perform precision short field landings and takeoffs during the inaugural Swamp STOL (short takeoff and landing) Husky National STOL competition and fly-in.

Teacher experiences unusual start to ultimately rewarding profession

  • Updated
Teacher experiences unusual start to ultimately rewarding profession

Anna Istre, a second grade teacher at Lake Charles Charter Academy, had two very unusual starts to her career. She graduated McNeese State University and began teaching right before the March 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns and then began again with the difficulties of the storm ridden 2020-2021 sch…

Kindergarten will be mandatory

  • Updated
Kindergarten will be mandatory

BATON ROUGE — All 5-year-old children in Louisiana should receive a kindergarten education, lawmakers decided Wednesday.

LC to get $46M for hurricane cleanup efforts

  • Updated
LC to get $46M for hurricane cleanup efforts

Sen. John Kennedy and U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins, both Louisiana Republicans, announced this week that Lake Charles will be receiving an additional $46,498,869 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for debris removal attributed to the devastation caused by Hurricane Laur…

City to hire manager to oversee drainage maintenance

  • Updated
City to hire manager to oversee drainage maintenance

The city of Lake Charles will be seeking reimbursement from federal programs but not waiting on it. Two resolutions were unanimously approved by council members to “mitigate and repair effects from recent weather events” in a special Tuesday council meeting to address the city’s gravity drainage.