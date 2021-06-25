JENNINGS — Kenny Tibbs and Glenn Himel have been entertaining people all across south Louisiana with their musical talent for decades.
Tibbs, 78, and Himel, 78, began their musical careers as teenagers playing various instruments and performing with local bands in the Lafayette area.
Today, the two performers are part of the Swamp Pop Review, a reunion show featuring seven swamp pop artists representing nearly seven decades of music.
The group featuring Himel, Tibbs, Terry Huval, Sidney Janise, Grant Clement, Gary Breaux and Randy Melancon will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Strand Theatre in Jennings.
Many of the musicians are recording artists and professional studio musicians who have played on numerous recording sessions for noted artists. Most have been inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.
Over the years, the musicians have performed with The Shondells, The Boogie Kings, Willie and The Jokers, The Chipmunks, The Clement Brothers Band, Jambalaya, Swamp Pop Express, Johnnie Allan and The Memories, Rhythm Masters, Warren Storm and Bad Wether, Kenny and the Jokers, Al Terry and the Swamp Kings.
“It’s such a pleasure to still have these guys together and do what we do,” Tibbs said. “I can’t believe how much people appreciate that we are still playing together.”
Himel said the show will feature a ariety of music, including swamp pop, Cajun, country, Zydeco, rock and roll and comedy.
“We don’t just play music, we entertain with music and comedy,” Tibbs said
A multi-talented musician, Tibbs has played with different bands and performed at nightclubs, nursing homes and private parties for nearly 50 years. He attributes his musical talents to his late grandfather who had a 12-piece orchestra.
“I knew I wanted to play music when I was 5-years-old,” Tibbs said. “I wanted a guitar and I got it for Christmas. I learned to play it on my own and took lessons.”
He spent time on his front porch playing with neighborhood musicians, watching their fingers and listening to the honky tonk music drifting in his neighborhood.
Learning guitar took him down a path that would have him working with swamp pop legends including Alvin Dugas Jr. of Alvin and the Chipmunks fame and Willie Tee of Willie and the Jokers.
“I had a full time job working at Chevron so music was my part-time job I did at night,” Tibbs said. “I just love music and I’ve put a lot of work in to it. When I first started there were nightclubs all over the place. So many nightclubs, but so few bands.”
Tibbs started performing with Willie and The Jokers in 1961 and recorded a popular hit, “I Promise.” Willie left the group, but the band kept performing as Kenny Tibbs and The Jokers.
In 1991, the group had another hit with “(Holly Beach) Under the Boardwalk”. It was a Cajun-tinged swamp pop parody of The Drifters 1964 classic “Under the Boardwalk.”
The lyrics explain that Cajun vacationers “ain’t got no boardwalk, just got seaweed, but we always pass a read good time at Holly Beach.”
“We recorded it as a joke, but it turned out to be our biggest and most requested song,” Tibbs said, adding the song is still played on local radio stations today.
Tibbs and Himel crossed paths again In 2019, following the death of Alvin “Lil Alvin” Dugas Jr.
“We hadn’t played together in years,” Himel said.
That meeting lead to the creation of the Swamp Pop Review.
“We love it,” Himel said of the group. “We get to do what we love - entertain people and get paid for it.”
When not performing with the group, Himel continues to work as a studio musician.
Himel learned to play the piano when he was 10-years-old after his uncle returned home from the Navy.
“I’d watch him play the piano and I’d try to whistle the tune,” he said, adding that Tommy Dorsey’s “Boogie Woogie” was the first song he learned.
Pianists Floyd Cramer and Fats Domino were among his idols.
For tickets, call Carita Goodreau at 370-2512. Tickets are $25.