FEMA will award $22.17 million to several Southwest Louisiana parishes for Hurricane Laura recovery and flood mitigation, officials announced Wednesday.
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will receive $10.15 million and the city of Sulphur will receive $2.83 million for Hurricane Laura debris removal. The money is part of an adjustment after President Joe Biden’s February approval that increased the federal cost-share for FEMA public assistance programs related to Hurricane Laura from 75 to 90 percent.
The money given to the Police Jury will supplement $50.78 million in already announced funding, while the funding for Sulphur will supplement $14.16 million.
Beauregard Parish will also receive $1.12 million for debris removal.
A $2.94 million hazard mitigation grant will help elevate nine structures and acquire six structures in Calcasieu Parish. A $2.4 million grant will be used to elevate 11 structures and acquire two structures in Vermilion Parish.
The Jeff Davis Electric Co-op will receive $3.84 million for power restoration efforts after Hurricane Laura. It is also part of the federal cost-share adjustment and will supplement $19.2 million in already announced funding.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Point Barre, said in a statement that lawmakers are committed to helping the region recover from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. He said he is also pushing for FEMA to bring temporary housing to the area quicker.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said in a statement that the money is key in getting the region to rebound and helping residents impacted by the storms.