All Calcasieu Parish School Board schools and facilities will be closed Friday, February 19. As with yesterday, due to pipe leaks, little or no water pressure, and heating issues across the parish, we are unable to open our buildings to students, faculty, and staff.
All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lake Charles will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 19.
JENNINGS - Jeff Davis Parish schools and Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School will be closed Friday, Feb. 19 due to water and electric confers. Classes are expected to resume Monday, Feb. 22.
OBERLIN - Due to electrical and plumbing issues, Allen Parish schools will remain closed Friday, Feb. 19. Schools are expected to reopen on Monday, Feb. 22.