SW La. opens testing center

Officials with Lake Charles Memorial Health System, Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital, West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital and Avail Hospital Lake Charles gathered Monday to announce the opening of a community health resource center at Moss Memorial Health Clinic, 1000 Walters St., to screen and test patients for COVID-19.
Dr. Manley Jordan, Memorial Health System chief medical officer, said the site was strategically identified to reduce risk to the most vulnerable sites like hospitals and physician's office clinics.
Moss will function as a "ambulatory, outpatient strategy" that can only be accessed by referral from a primary care physician, nurse practitioner or physician's assistant, Jordan said. The site will follow a standardized process for screening and testing in accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.
Once screened, patients will be directed to isolate at home with CDC-based recommendations and protocols in place. Whether results are positive or negative, patients and their primary care physician will be contacted with results.
Major health care providers in the city came together in this work to "optimize management of finite community resources needed to combat COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana," Jordan said. "The testing center is not resourced or structured to accommodate walk ins or walk ups."
The current plan is designed to meet the "immediate needs" of the community.
"No doubt, changes to this model will be required," Jordan said, as progress is made in testing availability and as understanding of the local epidemiology evolves.
"Remain calm and have composure with respect to the psychological aspect of the disease in the community," Jordan said. "No doubt, Southwest Louisiana has always been very resilient."