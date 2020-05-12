SW La. lawmakers pleased with decision

Several state legislators representing Southwest Louisiana said they were pleased Monday after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the end of the statewide stay-at-home order and the start of the first phase of reopening certain businesses, beginning Friday, May 15.
"I think it was a good decision," said Sen. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles. "I believe the citizens of Louisiana are ready for it, especially Southwest Louisiana."
Abraham said enough information is available that businesses can use to self-regulate and keep employees and customers safe.
"We just have to get our economy running again," he said.
Rep. Les Farnum, R-Sulphur, said the first phase of reopening should have started two weeks ago. A May 15 start is "better now than later," he said.
"I've been very supportive of a phased-in approach, but on a regional level," Farnum said. "(Edwards) took a cautious approach, and that's OK."
Farnum said it's impossible to make sure everyone follows the guidelines of the phased reopening or social distancing, yet he trusts area residents to be cautious.
"I think people will be smart," Farnum said. "They're responsible to take this into their own hands."
State Rep. Ryan Bourriaque, R-Cameron, said Southwest Louisiana has been fortunate to not experience as much of an impact from COVID-19 than other areas of the state.
"In fact, I do believe the data justified an earlier reopening," he said. "Let's get back to work and get back to some sense of normalcy."
Bourriaque thanked residents who took protective measures to keep the number of cases from spiking. He said cooperation with local government officials also played a critical role.
"It is still unfortunate for the loss of life seen throughout this pandemic, and I can only imagine what those families have gone through," Bourriaque said. "In that vein, and in honor of those individuals, I believe it is prudent to reopen in a safe and responsible manner. Our area has seen impacts before, and we can adapt."
State Rep. Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles, said state lawmakers will follow Edwards' plan.
"I don't want to be on the bandwagon and say everything is good," he said. "This is his plan, and we are continuing to follow it. Things will be better Friday."
Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Moss Bluff, said the governor communicated better with legislators prior to Monday's announcement than he did before he decided to extend the stay-at-home order until May 15.
"I think he listened to our concerns and the concerns of the different regions, and I think he took all that into account," he said.
Dwight said state lawmakers will have to consider "some significant cuts" during this session. He said a special session is likely after the regular session's scheduled June 1 adjournment.
"I don't think the budget will get passed before the regular session ends," Dwight said. "Right now, we don't know what the final expense numbers for the COVID-19 response will be. We don't know the amount of federal dollars that will come down."