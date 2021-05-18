Monday officially marked the first of several days of heavy rain and storms that are expected throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.
“High rainfall chances for today, tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday … we are looking at several, several days of widespread rainfall across the area,” said Donald Jones.
He said Monday’s storm intensity is not expected the rest of the week as an upperlevel disturbance continues to push through the area, producing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Tornados, damaging winds, and hail are all possible as this weather continues to cover the area.
Tornado warnings were in effect throughout the day Monday, with one reportedly approaching Interstate 10 with a confirmed tornado sighting.
The torrent of rain is said to be expected to return with another wave today.
“This is already approaching, if not exceeding, what we call a 100-year return period for a flood event. So, in other words, for a particular area we would expect to see this kind of rainfall on average once every 100 years. Although we like to joke that around here, we get a 100-year flood event every week,” Jones said.
Severe thunderstorm and flash flooding warnings remained across Calcasieu Parish and nearby areas throughout the afternoon. The possibility of tornadoes ranged from 2-10 percent while damaging winds was about 15 percent and large hail at a 5 percent chance. Frequent lightning was also seen across the region.
“I drove to Vidor and back this morning. Got back to Lake Charles and had to ditch my car in a parking lot because I can’t make it through
the water now,” said Brittany Chretien in a Facebook post.
During the heavy rain, flooded roads and water approached homes and businesses, flooding several places across the area.
“We’ve got several flash flood warnings in effect,” said Jones, saying the warnings would continue to come for both those and tornadoes. “The threat for mainly flash flooding is going to last over the next couple of days.”
“Mother Nature needs a Chill Pill,” said Lois Parker in a Facebook post.
Power hits were seen throughout the area, the phone lines at the National Weather service among those downed by the strong winds and rain.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they handled numerous flood-related calls.
“CPSO has deployed highwater vehicles and boats on both sides of the parish and are we prepared to handle any flood related call we receive,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “We are urging all residents to be vigilant and keep an eye on the evolving weather situation. We are also urging residents to stay put and do not travel on the roadways; driving on the roadways at this time is putting yourself in danger, along with causing damage to other residents’ property from the rising water.”
If anyone is trapped in their home or needs help evacuating or has any other flood related issues, call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3685 or 911 if it is an emergency.
Updates on road closures and real-time updates on roads can be found on the Texas Department of Transportation’s website for Texas residents and at 511la.org for Louisiana residents. Sandbags are recommended to have on hand to prevent water getting into buildings.
“The big concern this afternoon has been the threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding — including stalledout cars and water beginning to get into homes across the area,” Jones said.
Reports of people stuck in diners and other businesses throughout Lake Charles were seen across social media as the storms continued Monday. Cars were stalled in the streets and residents in boats could be seen out and about helping those stuck in their homes or in their cars.
“There are going to be several rounds of showers and thunderstorms flowing through the area pretty much all week long — this is just the first one of them,” said Jones.
Scattered storms are expected for the weekend, as well.
By late afternoon, both South and Central Lake Charles had generous amounts of rainfall. A reported 15.3 inches of water was near the airport, 12-14 inches across Central Louisiana, 4-8 inches in Moss Bluff, and 1.5-2 inches in Sulphur. Many counties in Texas were hit hard, as well, by flash floods and rainfall.
Reports stated the area south of Interstate 210 received over 11 and a half inches of rainfall by midafternoon.