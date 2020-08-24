SW La. hunkers down

Gulf storms projected to impact Southwest Louisiana made some significant changes on Sunday. Hurricane Marco was upgraded to a category one storm with max winds near 75 miles per hour, Donald Jones, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Lake Charles office, said in a briefing Sunday.

While "modest additional intensification can't be ruled out" yet, Jones said the storm is running out of time to further intensify before making landfall. Much of the forecast regarding the storm is "still pretty uncertain" but tropical storm force winds of 40 miles per hour or greater are anticipated to begin tonight or early Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Laura, however, is expected to arrive in Southwest Louisiana with greater impacts on Wednesday. It's currently expected to make landfall as a category two hurricane but "category three is certainly within the realm of possibility," Jones said.

Laura is expected to be a "major hurricane" reminiscent of Hurricane Rita. Jones urged residents to "start thinking about preparations and possibly evacuations now."

Laura was in the Caribbean near Cuba Sunday night. It is expected to make landfall in Cuba soon and then re-emerge in the Gulf of Mexico with potential "robust intensification."

As of Sunday evening the storm is projected to make landfall in eastern Cameron Parish. Still three days out, "this is still highly subject to change," Jones said.

"There's still a fair degree of uncertainty there. The cone of error extends just west of Galveston Bay all the way east to Baton Rouge," he said.

The storm is expected to continue to shift over the next two days but most models project it to converge over Southwest Louisiana.

A one- to three-foot storm surge is expected late tonight into Tuesday from Marco. A storm surge watch is in effect from Sabine Pass to Intercoastal City.

Two to four inches of rain are possible Tuesday with an anticipated high flash flood risk for South Central and Southeast Louisiana.

Hurricane-force winds from Laura are expected to enter the region late Wednesday into Thursday. A 10-foot storm surge is possible for some areas with flooding expected up to 30 miles inland.

"Storm surge is going to be a very serious consideration if not the most serious consideration of this storm," Jones said.

There is still "low confidence" in the track and intensity of both systems, he concluded. Daily updates from he National Weather Service will be forthcoming.

Calcasieu Parish sand bag locations are now open. Sand and bags are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residents must bring their own shovel.