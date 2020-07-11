July 11 election ballots guide

View or print out this guide to Southwest La.'s July 11 election.

It's Election Day in Southwest Louisiana, including a statewide ballot item for the selection of Democratic and Republican candidates in the presidential preference primary.

Louisiana's presidential primary is one of the latest in the nation after being postponed twice because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Republicans in Calcasieu Parish will also choose a member of the parish executive committee. Meanwhile, Democrats in Beauregard and Vernon parishes will choose a senatorial campaign committee member.

Also on the ballot is the renewal of a 10-year, 1.5-percent sales tax in Calcasieu Parish. If renewed, the tax would run from Jan. 1, 2021, until Dec. 31. 2030, and would generate $42 million annually.

The tax is used for maintaining and improving parish roadways, drainage improvements, solid waste collection, installing or extending public utilities and funding rural transportation systems.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters are recommended to wear masks and bring their own hand sanitizer and pens.

There have been changes to polling places in Allen Parish, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, due to the pandemic. Precincts 1-03 and 1-05 have been moved from the Oberlin Senior Center to the Oberlin branch of the Allen Parish Library, located at 320 South 6th St. Precinct 1-04 has been moved from the portable building at 205 W. MLK Drive in Oberlin to 200 feet south at the District 4 Oberlin Community Center at the same address.

Precint 260 in Iowa, La., has also been moved from the Holmwood Fire Station to the Ward 2 Fire Protection District No. 1 Fire Station at 5677 Manchester Road.

