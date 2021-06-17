The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently upgraded the Delta variant of COVID-19, or B.1.617.2, as “one of concern” because it appears to be more transmissible. The good news, according to one local health official, is that preliminary data shows the COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health medical director, said Wednesday that this new COVID-19 variant is another reason why residents should get vaccinated. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, just over 23 percent of the 300,000 residents in Region 5 have received a full COVID-19 vaccine, the lowest percentage in the state. Region 5 includes Calcasieu, Cameron, Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes.
COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations throughout Southwest Louisiana are at their lowest points since the start of the pandemic, Cavanaugh said. Still, the region’s low vaccination percentage poses a threat for future outbreaks, especially with the Delta variant being more transmissible.
“I want to make the point that we are still at risk,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s nice for things to start feeling like they’re back to normal, but we still have to keep a close eye on it. I’m hoping that people make that choice to get vaccinated.” The CDC’s data tracker, which breaks down the percentage of strains by region, shows the Delta variant increasing. Whether it is more dangerous than other variants remains unknown right now, Cavanaugh said. “That’s always a concern when we have a new variant, but we don’t have much data yet,” she said. Residents throughout Region 5 are still choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but at a much slower pace, Cavanaugh said. The initial surge, when hundreds of people were getting vaccinated daily, has dipped. “Some days, (sites) may only get a handful of people, but we still have good days with 20, 30 or up to 40 people getting vaccines,” she said. “We are still making progress.” More residents who were initially hesitant to get the vaccine are choosing to get it as more data is released, along with their friends and family getting vaccinated, Cavanaugh said. “I feel like who we’re vaccinating has changed over time,” she said. Cavanaugh said the region’s shift in population from last year’s hurricanes also plays a role in the number of people vaccinated. “People have a lot on their plate in terms of recovery and priorities,” she said. “It’s hard to think about getting vaccinated if your roof is leaking. I also believe we have a lot of hesitancy. We’re seeing it across the South, compared to other parts of the country. We have a long road ahead.” COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. No appointment is needed. To find out the nearest COVID-19 vaccination site, schedule a vaccine or ask questions, call the Department of Health hotline at 855-453-0774. The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 information at noon every Monday and Thursday.