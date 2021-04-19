SW La. COVID hospitalizations, diagnoses down

There’s some good news for Southwest Louisiana regarding COVID-19. “We’re seeing a decrease in the number of COVID cases that we’re detecting day to day,” Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Louisiana Office of Public Health Region 5 medical director, said. “We’re also seeing a generally decreasing trend in our hospitalizations that have continued to go down. That’s good news.”
The most recent COVID-19 community risk map published by the Louisiana Department of Health still ranks Cameron, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis and Beauregard parishes with the highest community risk of the virus in the state with only St. Mary Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish in that same category.
Cavanaugh said the reason the region is still reporting such a high community risk is because, “we started at a very high level.”
“We’ve been red almost every week of the year.”
Community risk by parish gives individuals an idea of their personal risk of contracting the virus locally. Per capita reporting and percent positivity are the two factors that contribute the community risk ranking.
“Just the raw number of cases per capita is still one of the highest across the state,” Cavanaugh said. “That number is going down, generally over time, but it’s still higher than other places. It just hasn’t gone down as fast as everywhere else.”
Additionally, the region’s “historically low” testing has contributed to its high percent positivity. Percent positivity is determined by how many COVID-19 tests come back positive out of all tests administered in a region.
“The more you test negative in the community, the lower that percent positive tends to be … but honestly, since the hurricanes, we’ve not had as much robust testing as other parts of the state, especially the more urban areas. This means we don’t get as many negative tests for that denominator of the calculations,” she explained.
These trends fluctuate over time and while the region has not seen a spike like last summer’s, she advised, “COVID is not gone.”
“The threat is still very real and that number is not at zero. We still have a significant number of people here in the region hospitalized from COVID.”
In addition to preventative health messages like masking, social distancing and hand-washing, the department is now advocating for vaccination. “We definitely see vaccination as a tool to get out of this pandemic and to really start reducing some of these case numbers.”
The Department has placed a temporary pause on all administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide while the six reported cases of blood clotting are investigated by federal health agencies. However, the pause will not impact resident’s ability to access the vaccine because Johnson & Johnson’s formula “was not a huge volume load of the total percent of the vaccination we were doing even before,” Cavanaugh said.
“Luckily, Pfizer and Moderna production has ramped up significantly. Vaccines are very widely available in the community which is great news. We didn’t realize we’d be here in mid-April so it’s really amazing to see how far we’ve come since last March.”