SW La. COVID-19 numbers better than expected

Social distancing appears to be working because the COVID-19 case numbers in Southwest Louisiana are better than expected. However, one area health official said residents should continue to take protective measures.
"We're still at the very beginning of this event," Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health director, said during a press conference on Thursday. "We still have a long way to go before the threat is gone."
The state Health Department on Thursday reported 209 cases of COVID-19 in Calcasieu Parish, 66 in Allen, 30 in Jeff Davis, 26 in Beauregard and one in Cameron. Reported deaths include five in Allen, four in Calcasieu, two in Jeff Davis and one in Beauregard.
Cavanaugh said 56 percent of those who died from COVID-19 had an underlying history of hypertension and 43 percent had diabetes. Another 25 percent had chronic kidney disease, 24 percent were obese and 23 percent had cardiac disease. She said most patients who have experienced severe complications from coronavirus had an underlying medical condition.
Cavanaugh said she isn't surprised that African Americans make up most of the deaths statewide from COVID-19.
"Health disparities and worse health outcomes in the African-American population or other underserved populations is a well known thing," she said. "Those disparities were there before COVID ever came around. Now, COVID is shining a light on what I have seen in the medical community for years."
Those who suffer from severe health issues unrelated to COVID-19, such as signs of a stroke or severe chest pains, should not avoid trips to the emergency room, Cavanaugh said. Emergency rooms have measures in place to protect patients seeking care for health non-coronavirus health issues.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people wear homemade masks when venturing to the grocery store or other locations. She said this is more to protect those who have coronavirus but aren't showing symptoms from spreading it to others.
Cavanaugh said residents should properly sanitize homemade masks regularly and wash their hands before and after use.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the improved numbers aren't an excuse for people to return to "business as usual."
"We're seeing positive stories because of the steps we're taking," he said. "I don't know…why we wouldn't adhere to the advice of medical experts. One death, one sickness is too many in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana."
Dick Gremilion, Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness director, said 64 people were tested for COVID-19 at the Burton Complex drive-thru site on Tuesday, with another 40 tested on Wednesday. He said these numbers are lower than expected, which may mean residents are being tested at different facilities around the parish and region.
Drive-thru testing at Burton will resume 9 a.m-3 p.m April 14-16.
Calcasieu Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said crime rates remain relatively stable. He added there is no curfew in Calcasieu Parish.
Both Guillory and Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said parish and local parks remain open for residents to spend time outdoors, as long as they are not in large groups.
Guillory said residents who suspect price gouging should call the Sheriff's Office. He said the office isn't aware of any instances of price gouging in the area.
Beam said the parish has temporarily suspended ditch digging and regular mowing along roads amid concerns over social distancing with employees. He said the parish continues to mow at roadway intersections to maintain visibility.
Residents with non-emergency questions can call 211 or text 898211.
The next briefing is set for 2 p.m. April 16.