SW La. candidates elected outright

Several races were decided Thursday as a number of candidates were elected or re-elected outright without opposition after no one else qualified to run against them in the Oct. 12 elections.
Those elected without opposition are:
Allen
Assessor: Richard C. Earl (I).
Coroner: "Don" Nesom (I).
Police Jury:
District 1: Ruffin George Jr. (I)
District 2: Heath Ardoin (I).
District 6: Allen A. Courville,
District 7: Kent Fontenot (I).
Oberlin alderman, District 2: Donald "Donnie" Taylor.
Beauregard
Clerk of Court: Brian Lestage (I).
Assessor: "Brent" Rutheford (I).
Coroner: Flynn A. Taylor (I).
Police Jury District 3D: "Mike" Harper (I).
Calcasieu
State Senator District 27: "Ronnie" Johns (I).
State Representative District 47: Ryan Bourriaque (I).
Clerk of Court: Lynn Jones (I).
Coroner: incumbent Terry Welke.
Police Jury District 8: Guy Brame (I).
Vinton councilman: Marcus Renfrow (I).
Cameron
State Representative District 47: Ryan Bourriaque (I).
Clerk of Court: Susan B. Racca (I).
Police Jury:
District 3: Kirk Quinn (I).
District 8: Lawrence "Lee" Faulk Jr. (I).
Jeff Davis
Sheriff: Ivy J. Woods (I).
Clerk of Court: Richard M. "Rick" Arceneaux (I).
Assessor: Donald Kratzer (I).
Coroner: Charles Deese (I).
Police Jury:
District 1: "Donald" Woods (I).
District 2: John P. Marceaux (I).
District 6: Melvin Adams (I).
District 7: "Steve" Eastman (I).
Justice of the Peace, Ward 6: Sherman J. Broussard.
Lake Arthur council member: Roberta Palermo.
Vernon
BESE District 4: Tony Davis (I).
Sheriff: "Sam" Craft (I).
Clerk of Court: "Jeff" Skidmore (I).
Assessor: Michael C. Bealer (I).
Coroner: Shawn P. Granger (I).
Police Jury:
District 9: David Brister (I).
District 10: Curtis Clay (I).
District 11: Quintin Thompson.
Simpson alderman: Amanda "Amy" Long.