SW La. candidates elected outright

Several races were decided Thursday as a number of candidates were elected or re-elected outright without opposition after no one else qualified to run against them in the Oct. 12 elections.

Those elected without opposition are:

Allen

Assessor: Richard C. Earl (I).

Coroner: "Don" Nesom (I).

Police Jury:

District 1: Ruffin George Jr. (I)

District 2: Heath Ardoin (I).

District 6: Allen A. Courville,

District 7: Kent Fontenot (I).

Oberlin alderman, District 2: Donald "Donnie" Taylor.

Beauregard

Clerk of Court: Brian Lestage (I).

Assessor: "Brent" Rutheford (I).

Coroner: Flynn A. Taylor (I).

Police Jury District 3D: "Mike" Harper (I).

Calcasieu

State Senator District 27: "Ronnie" Johns (I).

State Representative District 47: Ryan Bourriaque (I).

Clerk of Court: Lynn Jones (I).

Coroner: incumbent Terry Welke.

Police Jury District 8: Guy Brame (I).

Vinton councilman: Marcus Renfrow (I).

Cameron

State Representative District 47: Ryan Bourriaque (I).

Clerk of Court: Susan B. Racca (I).

Police Jury:

District 3: Kirk Quinn (I).

District 8: Lawrence "Lee" Faulk Jr. (I).

Jeff Davis

Sheriff: Ivy J. Woods (I).

Clerk of Court: Richard M. "Rick" Arceneaux (I).

Assessor: Donald Kratzer (I).

Coroner: Charles Deese (I).

Police Jury:

District 1: "Donald" Woods (I).

District 2: John P. Marceaux (I).

District 6: Melvin Adams (I).

District 7: "Steve" Eastman (I).

Justice of the Peace, Ward 6: Sherman J. Broussard.

Lake Arthur council member: Roberta Palermo.

Vernon

BESE District 4: Tony Davis (I).

Sheriff: "Sam" Craft (I).

Clerk of Court: "Jeff" Skidmore (I).

Assessor: Michael C. Bealer (I).

Coroner: Shawn P. Granger (I).

Police Jury:

District 9: David Brister (I).

District 10: Curtis Clay (I).

District 11: Quintin Thompson.

Simpson alderman: Amanda "Amy" Long.

More from this section

Safety plan in place

Safety plan in place

Security is a concern for many parents in light of recent mass shootings, some of which have occurred on school campuses around the country.

SW La. candidates elected outright

  • Updated

Several races were decided Thursday as a number of candidates were elected or re-elected outright without opposition after no one else qualified to run against them in the Oct. 12 elections.

Port Wonder approved for lakefront

Port Wonder approved for lakefront

Lake Charles City Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to accept Port Wonder LLC for the construction of the proposed $20 million Port Wonder facility on the lakefront.