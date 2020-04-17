JENNINGS – Schools in Jeff Davis Parish will stay closed for the rest of the academic year for in-classroom instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Kirk Credeur said Thursday.
Although circumstances continue to change daily, Credeur said the district plans to follow Gov. John Bel Edwards’ challenge to engage students academically with some form of distance learning for the remainder of the school year
“The governor did challenge school systems to provide some type of distance learning that focuses on content, standards and skills prioritized in the teacher’s curriculum,” Creduer said. “We have provided educational resources to our students during this time, but this new request has a higher level of responsibility.”
Many details still need to be finalized, but he hopes to engage more students to continue their learning from a distance and provide more social distancing contact between teachers and students.
Credeur will begin on-line discussions with principals and curriculum supervisors today to create a district-wide plan of action to implement the distance learning process by next week.
“Maybe it will involve getting some printed out materials to parents, having teachers contact with students through video chats or handing out packets to students to do the work and providing drop-offs where the teachers can evaluate the work - not for grades, but to let them know what they have done correctly or incorrectly,” he said.
Credeur said principals have also been asked to reach out to parents of seniors and senior class representatives to consider alternate dates to hold graduation ceremonies in June. Graduation ceremonies were to be held May 12-15.
“We want input from those individuals so that we can provide a ceremony that sends off our seniors appropriately,” he said. “There is, unfortunately, a diminishing window of opportunity that we have to consider for these seniors due to many of them entering the workforce, moving, preparing for college and joining the armed forces.”
Schools may also have to consider additional precautions regarding crowd size, invitation lists, crowd spacing, social distancing, locations and sanitization when planning the ceremonies.
The district will resume its feeding program on Monday, April 20. The program is expected to continue 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday through May 18 with pick up sites at Lake Arthur Elementary, Union Baptist Church in Jennings, Jennings High School, Welsh Elementary, Elton High and Fenton Elementary.
Students will be provided five breakfasts and five lunches. Students must be present to receive the meals.