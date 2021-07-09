Lake Charles Symphony
Special to the American Press

The Lake Charles Symphony will be celebrating the sounds of summer as it hosts a fundraiser event this Saturday, July 10, inside the Lake Charles Civic Center. 

The Symphony’s Summer Fanfare concert event will begin at 7 p.m. inside the Contraband Room of the Civic Center, which promises to provide an incredible scenic backdrop of the Lake Charles lakefront to enhance the audience’s experience. 

The 50-minute concert will feature the Lake Charles Symphony Brass Quintet, made up by musicians from across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including Ricky Peters and David Lea on trumpets; Peggy DeMers on the horn; Bill Rose playing the trombone; and Dean McCarty playing the bass trombone and tuba. 

The performance will open with a performance of “La Peri,” a piece written by Paul Dukas for the brass preceding his ballet in 1912. Other works to be performed will include patriotic selections including American marches by Sousa and Meacham, jazz tunes that will take the audience straight to New Orleans, and Broadway hits from “The Great White Way.” 

In a closing that is not to be missed, all musical pieces performed will be combined in a finale that is sure to bring down the house as the Brass Quintet performs “The Saints Go Marching In” with a new and exciting twist that mixes New Orleans jazz and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” that is sure to send the audience out dancing and singing. 

Tickets are still available for $50 each and may be purchased online at www.lcsymphony.com, or by calling the Lake Charles Symphony at 337-433-1611. Proceeds will benefit the symphony. 

Doors will open at 6 p.m., one hour before the performance is set to begin.

